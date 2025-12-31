Advertisement

Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:50 - 31 December 2025
Ghana football icon André Ayew has sealed a move to Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda during the winter transfer window, marking his return to club football after several months on the sidelines.

The 36-year-old attacker has agreed to a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the season, having been without a team throughout the first half of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ayew brings a wealth of experience and a formidable international pedigree to Breda, boasting 120 caps for the Ghana Black Stars and an illustrious club career across Europe.

READ ALSO: Manchester City close in on £65m Antoine Semenyo signing as personal terms are agreed

Speaking on his decision to join NAC Breda, Ayew said:

I'm someone who really enjoys challenges, both personally and as part of a team. I find that here at NAC. I want to do everything I can to help the club and my teammates. We're in a situation where staying in the Eredivisie is the only thing that matters. The mental aspect is perhaps the most important thing in this situation. Together with our supporters, we must fight this battle head-on in the second half of the season.

The former Olympique Marseille and Swansea City forward is expected to play a pivotal role as NAC Breda intensify their fight to retain their Eredivisie status in the second half of the season.

NAC Breda’s Technical Director, Peter Maas, highlighted the club’s confidence in Ayew’s impact, stating:

André is eager to help NAC in their fight for survival. That's become very clear from our conversations. We're currently in a difficult position with NAC. Ayew has also faced some tough times in his career. He's a true sportsman who takes good care of himself. We believe that with his experience and specific qualities, he can be of value to NAC right now.

Ayew’s arrival also strengthens Ghanaian representation at the club, as he becomes the third Ghanaian in NAC Breda’s squad, alongside Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah.

Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda to boost Eredivisie survival hopes
