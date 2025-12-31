Manchester City close in on £65m Antoine Semenyo signing as personal terms are agreed

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with the transfer expected to be finalised in the early days of the New Year, sources familiar with the negotiations have revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reigning Premier League champions have accelerated discussions over the past 48 hours and are willing to activate the Ghana international’s £65 million release clause.

Talks between the two clubs have progressed positively, with only minor details relating to the payment structure left to resolve before the deal is completed.

Semenyo, 25, is understood to be open to the move and has already reached an agreement on personal terms with City over a long-term contract.

His representatives are currently working alongside city officials to complete the remaining formalities ahead of the January transfer window opening on January 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola has earmarked Semenyo as a priority addition, viewing him as a player capable of bringing added versatility and intensity to City’s attacking options. The Bournemouth attacker has enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring nine Premier League goals and emerging as one of the league’s standout performers this season.

City’s interest follows extensive scouting, with Guardiola particularly impressed by Semenyo’s relentless work rate, tactical awareness, and ability to operate across multiple attacking roles. His pressing ability and adaptability are seen as qualities well suited to Guardiola’s system.

Semenyo’s arrival could have implications elsewhere in City’s squad, with several clubs monitoring the situation of young winger Oscar Bobb. The Norwegian may consider a move in search of increased first-team opportunities should competition intensify.

For Bournemouth, the deal represents a significant financial return on a player signed from Bristol City just 18 months ago. The club is already planning for his departure and has identified potential reinforcements ahead of the January window.

With personal terms agreed and the release clause set to be triggered, medical checks and final documentation remain the final steps before Semenyo officially becomes a Manchester City player. Both clubs are aiming to conclude the transfer in time for the forward to be available for City’s Premier League fixture against Chelsea on January 4.

Advertisement