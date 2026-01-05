GPL Week 17 Round-Up: Kotoko and Hearts of Oak suffer setbacks as first round ends

The first round of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League came to a dramatic close in Week 17, producing standout performances, surprise results, and crucial shifts in the league standings as the season reached its midway point.

Swedru All Blacks Shock Asante Kotoko

Swedru All Blacks delivered one of their most impressive performances of the campaign, claiming a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Swedru Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Kotoko arrived in Swedru buoyed by a three-match winning streak, but they were met by a fearless and disciplined All Blacks side that matched their intensity from the opening exchanges. The hosts showed no signs of intimidation and were rewarded for their enterprise in the 37th minute when Roland Leveh opened the scoring.

Kotoko responded through Guinean forward Morifing Donzo, who restored parity and briefly shifted momentum in the visitors’ favour. However, Swedru regained control before the interval, with Rudolf Mensah finishing calmly in first-half stoppage time to send the home crowd into raptures.

The contest was played at a high tempo, with All Blacks edging possession at 52 percent and registering 12 shots, 10 of them on target. Kotoko managed 10 attempts, five of which tested the goalkeeper, but struggled to impose themselves for sustained periods.

Despite reports of off-field incidents involving supporters before kick-off, the match itself was settled decisively on the pitch. The defeat leaves Kotoko third on the table, four points adrift of the summit, as they prepare to face Berekum Chelsea next. For Swedru All Blacks, the victory eases pressure on their Egyptian head coach and could prove a turning point in their season.

Medeama End First Round on Top with Win Over Hearts

Medeama SC closed the first round in commanding fashion, securing top spot after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa.

The decisive moment arrived in the 74th minute when Salim Adams struck against his former club with a composed close-range finish. The move was initiated by an excellent run down the right flank from Richard Appiah, whose precise cut-back was expertly converted by Adams.

Hearts goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi produced a series of fine saves to keep his side in contention as Medeama dominated possession and dictated the tempo for much of the match. However, sustained pressure eventually told as the Phobians’ resistance was broken.

The introductions of Richard Appiah and Derrick Fordjour proved pivotal, injecting pace and urgency into Medeama’s attack and pinning Hearts deep in their own half until the breakthrough arrived.

The victory opens a two-point lead at the top of the table for Medeama, underlining their title credentials as they head into the second half of the season. Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, drop to fifth place with 28 points from 17 matches.

Other Week 17 Results

In the Bono Derby, Bechem United edged Berekum Chelsea 1-0 after a cagey contest, with Emmanuel Abban netting the decisive goal in the 62nd minute.

Dreams FC enjoyed a comfortable afternoon at the Tuba Astro Turf, recording a 2-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars thanks to second-half goals from Seidu Suraj and Kelvin Ahiable.

Defending champions Bibiani GoldStars emerged 3-2 winners in a thrilling encounter against Eleven Wonders at the University of Ghana Stadium. Goals from Bright Boakye Kyereh, Kumi Attah, and Emmanuel Agyei sealed the win after an end-to-end contest.

Elsewhere, Nations FC and Karela United played out a goalless draw at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, while FC Samartex claimed a solid 2-0 win over Young Apostles at the Nsenkyire Arena, with goals from Akwasi Sarpong and Christian Agyenim Boateng.

As the curtain falls on the first round of the season, the Ghana Premier League promises an intriguing second half, with the title race finely poised and several teams eager to mount a late push.

Full Time Result

Hohoe United 0-0 Hearts of Lions

Aduana Stars 0-1 Vision FC

All Blacks 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Becehem United 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC 2-0 Holy Stars

Eleven Wonders 2-3 Bibiani Gold Stars

Nations FC 0-0 Karela United

Samartex 2-0 Young Apostles