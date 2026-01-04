GES releases SHS academic calendar; check details for single-track and double-track students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed that the 2025/2026 academic calendar for senior high schools remains unchanged, despite public speculation about possible adjustments.

In a statement issued on January 2, GES management explained that under the single-track system, Form One and Form Two students will attend school from January 5 to February 27.

They will then go on break and return on May 3, with the academic year expected to end on August 21.

Form Three students in single-track schools are scheduled to complete their academic year earlier, on June 21.

For transition schools, the academic structure differs slightly. Form One students will begin the academic year with online or off-campus learning from January 5 to January 30, while Form Two students will undertake off-campus learning from March 16 to April 17.

Form Three students in transition schools will continue with uninterrupted in-person instruction until the end of their academic year in June.

To support effective learning during off-campus periods, GES said it has implemented several measures, including free access to curriculum materials via curriculumresources.edu.gh, daily live lessons on MoE TV on Multi TV, and the use of school-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) in eligible institutions.

GES has also urged parents and guardians to take note of the academic schedule and ensure that students return to school on time with all required learning materials and documentation.

The Bigger Picture

Beyond the dates and schedules, the GES decision underscores the government’s continued reliance on the single-track and transition systems as a response to capacity constraints in senior high schools.

While these systems have helped expand access to secondary education, they also place increased responsibility on students, parents, and schools to adapt to blended learning and off-campus instruction.

The emphasis on digital platforms, televised lessons, and Learning Management Systems highlights Ghana’s gradual shift toward technology-supported education, particularly during periods when in-person teaching is not feasible.

However, the effectiveness of these measures will largely depend on students’ access to devices, internet connectivity, and parental support at home.

GES Statement on Academic calender