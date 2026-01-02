AFCON 2025: Aubameyang and Nsue join elite list of oldest tournament goalscorers

Veteran forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emilio Nsue have made history at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, proving that experience can still shine amid Africa’s brightest young talents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the group stage concluded on Wednesday, the tournament delivered thrilling matches and memorable milestones. Goals from the seasoned forwards placed them among the oldest scorers in AFCON history, showing that age is no barrier to making a decisive impact on the continental stage.

Scoring in contrasting situations, both players demonstrated the enduring importance of composure, tactical awareness, and intelligent movement.

Once again, AFCON highlighted that seasoned players can rival youthful talent, using experience to guide their teams and deliver decisive moments.

By joining an elite list of players whose careers have spanned multiple AFCON tournaments, Aubameyang and Nsue have underscored the significance of longevity in African football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the focus now turns to the knockout stages, their contributions will be remembered not just for their immediate impact, but for their lasting mark on the history of the competition.

Oldest goalscorers in AFCON history

Hossam Hassan (Egypt) – 39 years, 5 months

Hossam Hassan

The record remains held by Egyptian legend Hossam Hassan, who became the oldest scorer in AFCON history at the 2006 tournament with a goal against DR Congo in the quarter-finals. His leadership that year played a key role in Egypt’s title-winning campaign. Hassan is now serving as Egypt’s head coach at the ongoing tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) – 36 years, 6 months

Aubameyang will no longer be a part of the Gabon National TeamCredit: AFP

Aubameyang moved into second place after scoring in Gabon’s 3-2 loss to Mozambique, netting a trademark poacher’s finish in first-half stoppage time. Despite Gabon’s early exit, the former African Footballer of the Year left a lasting mark on the competition.

Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) – 36 years, 5 months

Kalusha Bwalya

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zambia's great Kalusha Bwalya previously held second place, having scored at the 2000 AFCON in a 2-2 draw with Senegal in Lagos. His late penalty remains one of the most enduring examples of longevity in African football.

Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea) – 36 years, 3 months

Emilio Nsue | Gavin Barker/Backpage