‘I might end up visiting 100 countries this year’ – Wode Maya hails gov’t

Renowned Ghanaian travel vlogger and YouTuber, Wode Maya, has praised the Government of Ghana for granting him a diplomatic passport, describing the gesture as a significant boost to his international work and a move that has made his travels considerably easier.

In a social media post, the award-winning content creator said the diplomatic passport had removed many of the logistical challenges he previously faced while travelling, adding that it could see him visit up to one hundred (100) countries in 2026.

In a Facebook post, Wode Maya wrote:

Diplomatic passport

God bless the Government of Ghana for honouring me with a diplomatic passport. I never knew travelling could be this stress-free. I might end up visiting 100 countries this year.

Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, is one of Africa’s most influential digital storytellers. Through his YouTube channel, which boasts millions of subscribers globally, he has built a reputation for highlighting African innovation, entrepreneurship, tourism, and untold success stories across the continent. His work has taken him to dozens of countries, where he documents local businesses, cultural experiences, and development projects, often challenging negative stereotypes about Africa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The diplomatic passport was conferred on Wode Maya on 1 October 2025 during a ceremony led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. The event saw five prominent figures from Ghana’s creative and cultural sectors honoured for their contributions to projecting Ghana’s image internationally.

Other recipients included Grammy-nominated reggae musician Rocky Dawuni, broadcaster and media personality Anita Erskine, entrepreneur and cultural ambassador Dentaa Amoateng MBE, and renowned visual artist Ibrahim Mahama.

Wode Maya

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision to grant diplomatic passports to the recipients was based on their sustained efforts in promoting Ghana and African culture on the global stage. The ministry described the gesture as part of a broader strategy to recognise non-state actors whose work complements Ghana’s diplomatic and cultural outreach.

Wode Maya’s recognition has since sparked public discussion on the evolving role of digital creators in shaping national image and soft power diplomacy.

