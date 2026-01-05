Mother of Ebo Noah appeals for forgiveness after court remand

The mother of self-acclaimed prophet Ebo Noah has appealed to the President, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), other notable people, and the general public to pardon her son following his remand into police custody by the Adentan Circuit Court.

Speaking after the court proceedings, she pleaded for leniency, insisting that her son is not mentally ill and should be forgiven for his actions. According to her, Ebo Noah did not fully understand the consequences of what he was doing at the time.

She attributed his actions to the nature of content created on TikTok, as well as his lack of employment, which she said may have influenced his behaviour and led him to act the way he did.

She also stated that her son does not have financial means to build any ark, contrary to claims that he was consttructing 10 arks.

Ebo Noah, the man who caused nationwide concern with his doomsday prediction of a global flood was remanded by the Adenta District court and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The decision followed his first appearance after being arrested for allegedly spreading false information and inciting public fear.

The 28-year-old, born Evans Eshun, was taken into custody by the Ghana Police Service’s Special Cyber Vetting Team on 31 December 2025.

Noah became widely known after posting videos and messages claiming that a catastrophic flood would strike the world on 25 December 2025. He stated that he had received a divine vision, warning of a disaster reminiscent of the biblical Noah’s flood, which he said would wipe out humanity.

A photograph of Noah in handcuffs while in police custody circulated widely online, drawing significant public attention.

Ebo Noah is scheduled to reappear in court on 15 January 2026, pending the results of the psychiatric evaluation.