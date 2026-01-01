Ebo Noah picked up by police on 31st Night

The Ghana Police Service has arrested self-proclaimed prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, on 31 December 2025 for allegedly causing public alarm and panic through false prophecies.

As widely reported, Ebo Noah was picked up GPS Special Cyber Vetting Team.

Ebo Noah, who gained notoriety for his doomsday predictions, claimed in widely circulated videos and messages that the world would be destroyed by a massive flood on 25 December 2025, stating that he had received a divine vision from God warning of another Noah-like deluge to wipe out humanity.

The prophecy spread rapidly on social media and in some religious circles, causing widespread fear and anxiety among Ghanaians, with many reportedly taking precautionary measures ahead of Christmas Day.

When 25 December passed without incident, Ebo Noah issued a follow-up statement claiming he had interceded through prayer, and God had postponed the impending disaster as a result of his intervention.

The photo of the self-proclaimed prophet in police custody with handcuffs surfaced online and soon went viral on social media. Noah hit the headlines for constructing a modern-day Noah's Ark. He claimed he was a prophet sent by God.

In many of his viral videos, Ebo Noah is seen showcasing boats and building materials like woods, claiming he has built 10 arks. Meanwhile in reality, these boats were for fishermen at the seashores.

This false prophecy made him gain millions of followers across the social media platforms.

There has been no official statement released by the Ghana Police Service yet. The case has sparked renewed debate about the regulation of prophetic statements and the responsibility of religious figures in the digital age.

