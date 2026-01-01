King Paluta reveals he sometimes spends up to GH₵50,000 a day

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has sparked widespread discussion after disclosing that he sometimes spends as much as GH₵50,000 in a single day to sustain his music career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rapper and singer made the revelation during an exclusive interview with popular entertainment journalist Zionfelix. Although he is based in Kumasi, King Paluta explained that the demands of his work often require frequent travel to Accra and other parts of the country, significantly driving up his daily expenses.

He noted that his highest spending days are usually linked to intensive work schedules, including music video productions, studio recordings, hotel accommodation, transportation and other logistical costs associated with promoting his brand.

“There are days I spend more than GH₵50,000,” he said, adding that such expenditure is common when his schedule involves travel, lodging and production activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Paluta stressed that he does not view these expenses as losses but as deliberate investments in his career. According to him, consistently reinvesting in his craft is essential to maintaining relevance and long-term success in Ghana’s highly competitive music industry.

“I invest heavily in music because that is what brings in the money,” the artiste stated. In a remark that has since generated mixed reactions online, King Paluta described spending GH₵50,000 as “regular money,” saying he is hardly with money.

When asked about his savings culture, King Paluta revealed that he manages his finances by dividing his earnings into three portions, each assigned a specific purpose which was an advice he received from someone. However, he was quick to note that financial planning differs from person to person and what works for him may not necessarily suit others.

While some fans have applauded him for his dedication and willingness to reinvest in his career, others have expressed shock at the level of spending required to maintain a successful music brand in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement