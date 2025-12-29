Florence Obinim breaks silence on debate over her new look: ‘120-day fasting’

Gospel singer and wife of the founder and leader of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, Florence Obinim has broken her silence on public criticism surrounding her physical appearance, firmly dismissing claims that she has undergone cosmetic surgery.

Speaking during a candid conversation on the Christmas Edition of "Experience in Life with Nayas", Mrs Obinim stated that her body has not gone under the knife as speculated by some members of the public and social media users.

She explained that the changes in her appearance are largely due to prolonged periods of fasting and personal sacrifices she has made in support of her husband’s ministry.

According to her, she temporarily put her own gospel music career on hold out of love and commitment to her husband during a difficult period in his ministry. She revealed that she has engaged in intense fasting, sometimes for 30, 40, and even 120 days, praying for her husband’s ministry to regain its footing.

Florence Obinim noted that the fasting has significantly affected her body weight, explaining that she has been losing weight as a result. She added that even when she begins to gain weight, her husband draws her attention to it, and she personally does not like gaining weight.

She assured that once her husband’s ministry is fully restored, she will return to her gospel music career and sing as she used to.

Drawing inspiration from scripture, Mrs Obinim referenced John 10:17–18, stating that just as Jesus Christ laid down His life and left everything in heaven to come to earth for the salvation of mankind, she too is willing to lay down her own comfort and career for the sake of her husband.

She further addressed the criticism directed at her, saying she remains unmoved by negative comments. She cited Psalm 125, noting that those who depend on God are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken.

She also quoted Matthew 5:11–12, encouraging herself to remain joyful despite insults and false accusations made against her on social media, emphasizing that the Bible promises a great reward in heaven for those who endure persecution for righteousness’ sake.

Fasting and prayers transformed my appearance-Florence Obinim pic.twitter.com/5PpwMa8090 — Prime Rakon (@prime_rakon) December 29, 2025