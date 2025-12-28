Advertisement

Mr Eazi offers $2m investment to solve Accra's event venue shortage

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:21 - 28 December 2025
Advertisement

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known to millions as Mr Eazi or Don Eazi, a nigerian musician and entrepreneur, has announced plans to invest $2 million into building a modern events centre in Accra, calling on the Ghana Tourism Authority to provide land for the project.

Advertisement

Speaking on stage at the Detty Rave event in Accra on December 27, 2025, Mr Eazi said the lack of proper event venues in the capital continues to affect the growth of Ghana’s entertainment industry.

I want to tell Ghana Tourism that we need proper venues for events in Accra. I need land for an outdoor and an indoor venue. If you think I am joking, I will drop the first $2 million, he told the cheering crowd.

The artist expressed that his vision includes a dedicated rave park as well as a 3,000-capacity indoor arena, which he believes would significantly boost Ghana’s live music and events scene.

READ ALSO: 'I have stopped impregnating women anyhow' — 2Face Idibia

Advertisement

The 2025 edition of Detty Rave was held at Untamed Empire and featured top African dance music acts such as Spinall, Chichi DJ, Ciza and Mr Eazi.

The annual event, launched in 2017, has grown into one of the biggest highlights of Ghana’s festive season, attracting crowds of up to 25,000 people and generating economic activity for the city.

Mr Eazi’s proposal comes at a time when the shortage of suitable large-scale event spaces in Accra remains a major concern for promoters and creatives.

His public appeal places the spotlight on government agencies, particularly the Ghana Tourism Authority, to support private investment in the entertainment and tourism sectors.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether the authority will respond with land allocation, but the pledge has sparked fresh conversation about the need for modern event infrastructure in the capital.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria; 2 others dead [Video]
Sports
29.12.2025
Anthony Joshua injured in car crash in Nigeria; 2 others dead [Video]
Dormaahene
News
29.12.2025
'Mahama is governing Ghana in the right direction, but I’ll never support NDC' – Dormaahene
Pulse List: World Cup Dugout Battles – Measuring Otto Addo Against Tuchel, Dalić and Christiansen
Sports
29.12.2025
Pulse List: World Cup Dugout Battles – Measuring Otto Addo Against Tuchel, Dalić and Christiansen
Over 1,000 students benefit as Ablakwa rolls out another round of 50 scholarships for constituents
News
29.12.2025
Over 1,000 students benefit as Ablakwa rolls out another round of 50 scholarships for constituents
Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Dembele shines, Ronaldo honoured, PSG dominate - List of winners
Sports
29.12.2025
Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Dembele shines, Ronaldo honoured, PSG dominate - List of winners
Mahama administration ends 2025 with 67% approval as economic optimism rises for 2026 - Report
News
29.12.2025
Mahama administration ends 2025 with 67% approval as economic optimism rises for 2026 - Report