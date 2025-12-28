Mr Eazi offers $2m investment to solve Accra's event venue shortage

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known to millions as Mr Eazi or Don Eazi, a nigerian musician and entrepreneur, has announced plans to invest $2 million into building a modern events centre in Accra, calling on the Ghana Tourism Authority to provide land for the project.

Speaking on stage at the Detty Rave event in Accra on December 27, 2025, Mr Eazi said the lack of proper event venues in the capital continues to affect the growth of Ghana’s entertainment industry.

I want to tell Ghana Tourism that we need proper venues for events in Accra. I need land for an outdoor and an indoor venue. If you think I am joking, I will drop the first $2 million, he told the cheering crowd.

The artist expressed that his vision includes a dedicated rave park as well as a 3,000-capacity indoor arena, which he believes would significantly boost Ghana’s live music and events scene.

The 2025 edition of Detty Rave was held at Untamed Empire and featured top African dance music acts such as Spinall, Chichi DJ, Ciza and Mr Eazi.

The annual event, launched in 2017, has grown into one of the biggest highlights of Ghana’s festive season, attracting crowds of up to 25,000 people and generating economic activity for the city.

Mr Eazi’s proposal comes at a time when the shortage of suitable large-scale event spaces in Accra remains a major concern for promoters and creatives.

His public appeal places the spotlight on government agencies, particularly the Ghana Tourism Authority, to support private investment in the entertainment and tourism sectors.

