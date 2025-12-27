'I have stopped impregnating women anyhow' — 2Face Idibia

Legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has openly reflected on his private life in a moment that has quickly drawn public attention.

Addressing guests at an event in Edo State on 26 December 2025, the veteran artiste spoke with unusual frankness, offering what he described as a long-standing clarification. “I have a confession, and I make this confession everywhere I go to set the record straight,” he told the audience.

He went on to add, “I have stopped impregnating women casually,” a remark that instantly set social media abuzz and triggered widespread debate.

Known for his unfiltered honesty, 2Baba’s words were interpreted by many as a turning point, suggesting a conscious shift in his personal choices and outlook. Reinforcing this sentiment, he remarked, “Ask anyone; they’ll tell you I’m an innocent man now.”

The statement arrives against the backdrop of ongoing discussions around responsible parenthood and the influence of celebrity lifestyles on public perception. Over the years, the award-winning musician, celebrated for his enduring impact on the Nigerian music industry, has frequently found his family life under intense media scrutiny.

Taking a lighter tone, he also acknowledged those in attendance, saying, “It’s all love to everyone who made it to this event; I see you all,” as he expressed appreciation for his supporters.

Observers believe his comments signal a deliberate attempt to reshape both his personal narrative and public image. Beyond the headlines, the remarks have reignited broader conversations around accountability, maturity, and the pressures of life in the spotlight.

Wrapping up his address, the singer dismissed further online speculation, stating, “I’m not going to entertain all those internet people here. We’ve already provided content for two years; there’s no need to go further. We’re here to just enjoy ourselves and network. One love to everyone present today.”

Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how this declaration reflects in his future actions.

