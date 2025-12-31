Kwame Despite breaks silence on occult allegations, recounts how it all started: ‘I can’t do evil’

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and media mogul Kwame Despite Osei has strongly dismissed allegations linking him to occult practices, describing the claims as false and damaging to his reputation.

In an audio message shared by Despite Media Managing Director Fadda Dickson on December 29, 2025, Dr Osei explained that the long-standing perception stemmed from a humanitarian decision he took to help address persistent blood shortages in hospitals across the country.

According to him, the initiative was driven purely by a desire to save lives after he was informed that hospitals were struggling to secure blood for patients in critical condition.

He said he willingly used his media platform to amplify calls for voluntary blood donation.

He said,

I'm in this country, and I've done a lot. I opened a radio station, and by God's grace, people tuned in to listen to my radio. I was told that the hospitals have shortages of blood, so I should use my medium to help advertise so they will get people to donate blood, and I accepted to help. I love helping humanity, so it wasn't a problem for me

Kwame Despite further recounted a personal encounter involving a patient who was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital following a serious accident and urgently required a blood transfusion.

He narrated,

I knew someone who had an accident and was taken to 37 Military Hospital. I was with the person at the hospital most of the time. The doctors said they needed blood for the patient and two extra as standby

He explained that securing blood for the patient was extremely challenging, particularly because the patient’s family members were all living abroad.

He shared,

The patient's family members were all abroad. We searched for blood everywhere, but we didn't find it. I pleaded for them to try and get the blood elsewhere so that when everything is fine, they will get the blood back to them. That's when we got someone to donate the blood for the patient

Despite said the experience left him deeply troubled and ultimately compelled him to leverage his media influence to support others facing similar life-threatening situations.

He stated,

I was so sad. I have a medium where people could hear me when I speak, so I decided to help to save someone's life

However, he expressed disappointment that his act of compassion later became the basis for allegations intended to tarnish his image.

He added,

After all this, I got one person to spoil my reputation. The person wanted to spoil everything I've laboured for just because I helped someone. The person said I'm an occultist, and I don't even know what occult is

Despite further disclosed that he only became familiar with the term through the accusations, stressing that he has lived an upright and principled life since returning to Ghana.

He stressed,

I only heard of it during the allegations. Ever since I was deported to Ghana, I've tried to live a righteous life, and I have always made sure I paid my tithe fully. I'm not a bad person, so I was surprised someone wanted to tarnish my image

Appealing directly to the public, the businessman urged Ghanaians not to judge him based on unsubstantiated claims, insisting that he harbours no evil intentions toward anyone.

Despite added,

If anyone should have me in their homes, they would know I'm not a bad person at all, so I'm urging Ghanaians not to see me that way. I can't do any evil against anyone