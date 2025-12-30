Adesope Olajide slams comparisons in Ghana music, calls for unity to boost global success

Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide has criticised the persistent culture of comparison within Ghana’s music industry, describing it as a key barrier preventing local artistes from fully maximising their global potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on TV3’s The Afternoon Show, Adesope said the routine framing of stars such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie as rivals rather than individual brands has shifted focus away from artistic achievement, limiting both audience appreciation and the industry’s ability to grow collectively.

He said,

It’s the thief of joy, and that’s what has not made us enjoy our entertainers in Ghana to the highest level

If Stonebwoy does something incredible, we’re instantly bringing Shatta Wale up. When Shatta Wale does something amazing, we want to point to Stonebwoy. If Sarkodie is walking in his path, people are asking what the other ones are doing. It’s a waste of time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Adesope, this mindset has slowed the evolution of Ghana’s entertainment industry, particularly when compared with Nigeria’s music scene, where moments of unity among top artistes have helped drive international success.

He cited visible displays of solidarity among Nigerian stars, pointing to instances where Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido have publicly supported one another during key career milestones.

The Nigerians have grown because there’s been unity at points when the next level was looming,” he explained. “We’ve seen Burna Boy show up for Wizkid, we saw Davido pull up for Wizkid, and that expectation allowed us to grow.

Adesope believes Ghana possesses equal, if not greater, potential if its leading artistes consistently demonstrate unity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He referenced Shatta Wale’s appearance on stage with Sarkodie in Kumasi as a defining moment that showcased what collective strength could achieve.

He said,

It showed unity at the highest level. Something that can unlock doors and teach the younger ones that negativity takes you nowhere.

The media personality also highlighted the impact collaboration could have among Ghana’s emerging hitmakers. Using KiDi, King Promise and Kuami Eugene as an example, he suggested that a joint tour by the trio would command massive public interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If KiDi, King Promise and Kuami Eugene decide to go on tour, every human being will buy a ticket. That’s such a powerful force, having all of them come together.

Looking ahead, Adesope expressed optimism about Sarkodie’s upcoming international event, suggesting the rapper will receive widespread support from fellow artistes.

Drawing parallels with Nigerian rapper Olamide’s recent London concert at the OVO Arena, he said the backing Sarkodie is receiving reflects both respect and national pride.

Olamide told me the number of phone calls from superstars wanting to come on stage was crazy. Sarkodie is going to be the same thing. Everybody’s ringing his phone right now not only to come and support him, because he supported a lot of people, but also to show up for Ghana on Ghana Day at one of the most prestigious venues in the world.