Two women arrested over alleged assault of 12-year-old girl at La

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two women over the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl at the La Roman Junior High School area in Accra.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, and was reported to the Police by the victim’s mother, who visited the station with her daughter showing visible signs of assault.

The complainant alleged that her daughter was attacked without provocation by three women.

According to the Police, statements were taken from the complainant, and a Police Medical Report Form was issued to the victim to enable medical examination.

Preliminary investigations indicate that earlier that day, the victim had a disagreement with a seven-year-old boy identified as Horm Giftan Mesopeh, a relative of the suspects.

Police say the suspects later went to the victim’s residence, took her to their own house, and allegedly assaulted her.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the complainant assisted Police to arrest Precious Giftan Mesopeh, 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, 25. A third suspect, Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, 49, a fashion designer and mother of the two suspects, is reported to have travelled to the Volta Region.

The two arrested suspects have since been charged and are currently in Police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations. They are expected to be arraigned before court on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, Police efforts are underway to trace and arrest the third suspect. The Police have cautioned the public against resorting to violence in resolving disputes, particularly those involving children, and have urged parents and guardians to use lawful means to address grievances while safeguarding the rights and welfare of children.