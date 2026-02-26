Madrid sack fan from Bernabeu before Benfica clash, open probe into alleged offensive gesture | Getty Images

A supporter of Real Madrid is under investigation after allegedly making a Nazi salute prior to the club’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Benfica.

The incident reportedly occurred during the pre-match build-up at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, where a large “No To Racism” banner had been displayed as part of the ceremony. Television footage appeared to show a fan making the prohibited gesture from the stands.

Security personnel swiftly identified the individual, who was subsequently removed from his seat inside the 83,000-capacity stadium.

In an official statement, Real Madrid confirmed that it has launched immediate disciplinary proceedings.

The club said it has formally requested its Disciplinary Committee to begin an expulsion process against the member involved, who was located in the Animation Stand section.

The statement added that the supporter was identified shortly after appearing on the live broadcast and was promptly ejected from the stadium.

Real Madrid reiterated its firm stance against any conduct that promotes violence or hatred, stressing that such gestures have no place in sport or society.

Comunicado Oficial. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 25, 2026

According to The Athletic, performing a Nazi salute is not, in itself, classified as a criminal offence in Spain. However, it may become punishable if accompanied by actions that constitute a hate crime under Spanish law.

