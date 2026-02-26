Advertisement

Madrid sack fan from Bernabeu before Benfica clash, open probe into alleged offensive gesture

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:41 - 26 February 2026
Madrid sack fan from Bernabeu before Benfica clash, open probe into alleged offensive gesture | Getty Images
Advertisement

A supporter of Real Madrid is under investigation after allegedly making a Nazi salute prior to the club’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Benfica.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly occurred during the pre-match build-up at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, where a large “No To Racism” banner had been displayed as part of the ceremony. Television footage appeared to show a fan making the prohibited gesture from the stands.

Security personnel swiftly identified the individual, who was subsequently removed from his seat inside the 83,000-capacity stadium.

MUST READ: 5 reasons your ECG prepaid meter drains fast in Ghana

In an official statement, Real Madrid confirmed that it has launched immediate disciplinary proceedings.

Advertisement

The club said it has formally requested its Disciplinary Committee to begin an expulsion process against the member involved, who was located in the Animation Stand section.

The statement added that the supporter was identified shortly after appearing on the live broadcast and was promptly ejected from the stadium.

READ ALSO: Champions League: Round of 16 draw date, qualified teams, fixtures & road to Budapest revealed

Real Madrid reiterated its firm stance against any conduct that promotes violence or hatred, stressing that such gestures have no place in sport or society.

Advertisement

According to The Athletic, performing a Nazi salute is not, in itself, classified as a criminal offence in Spain. However, it may become punishable if accompanied by actions that constitute a hate crime under Spanish law.

READ MORE: Real Madrid edge Benfica to reach Champions League last 16

On the pitch, Madrid secured a 2–1 victory in the second leg, booking their place in the Round of 16, where they will face either Manchester City or Sporting CP.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Madrid sack fan from Bernabeu before Benfica clash, open probe into alleged offensive gesture
Sports
26.02.2026
Madrid sack fan from Bernabeu before Benfica clash, open probe into alleged offensive gesture
Prepaid Power Controversy: PURC summons ECG for emergency meeting
News
26.02.2026
Prepaid Power Controversy: PURC summons ECG for emergency meeting
DVLA clarifies plans to offer driver licensing services abroad amid public backlash
News
26.02.2026
DVLA clarifies plans to offer driver licensing services abroad amid public backlash
Yaw Dabo and Oboy Siki settle GH¢1m defamation case after Minister’s intervention
Entertainment
26.02.2026
Yaw Dabo and Oboy Siki settle GH¢1m defamation case after Minister’s intervention
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on August 24, 2017
Sports
25.02.2026
Champions League: Round of 16 draw date, qualified teams, fixtures & road to Budapest revealed
Real Madrid edge Benfica to reach Champions League last 16
Sports
25.02.2026
Real Madrid edge Benfica to reach Champions League last 16