Daddy Lumba never married Odo Broni - Elder sister testifies in court

The elder sister of highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has testified before a Kumasi High Court that although her late brother had a long-standing relationship with Priscilla Ofori, widely known as Odo Broni, the pair were never married.

Ernestina Fosu, also called Akosua Brempomaah, told the court that the relationship produced six children, including a third child named in her honour. However, she insisted that no form of marriage ever took place between the two.

According to Myjoyonline.com, her testimony forms part of an ongoing legal challenge initiated by Akosua Serwaa Fosu, who asserts that she is the musician’s lawful wife. Madam Serwaa is asking the court to declare her the sole surviving spouse, grant her the exclusive right to perform the widowhood rites, and bar Priscilla Ofori from presenting herself as Daddy Lumba’s wife.

Appearing before Her Ladyship Dorinda Smith-Arthur, Ernestina explained that her brother shared “almost everything” with her, including the nature of his relationship with Odo Broni. She said the singer had returned to Ghana to oversee a building project and to seek treatment for a back injury sustained in a road accident.

When questioned about why Akosua Serwaa did not accompany him to Ghana, she told the court that her brother advised his wife not to travel frequently because of high airfare costs and an alleged €50,000 loan he had taken from a financial institution in Germany.

Defence counsel Dominic Kwadwo Osei disputed the existence of any such loan, arguing that the witness was unable to provide evidence. Ernestina insisted that the document, “written in Dutch”, was saved on her phone, and that she was merely relaying what her brother had confided in her.

Counsel further noted discrepancies, pointing out that in a reply dated 29 October 2025, the Plaintiff stated the loan amount as €100,000, not €50,000, suggesting Ernestina’s account was inaccurate. She maintained that she had relayed the information to the best of her knowledge.

On the issue of who cared for the late musician during his illness, Brempomaah said that Odo Broni lived with him during that period, while she supported them as needed. She stated that Daddy Lumba had married Akosua Serwaa through both customary rites in Bomso in 1991 and a civil ceremony in Germany in 2004, both of which she witnessed.

She acknowledged that her brother had six children with Priscilla Ofori and confirmed that the third-born was named after her, explaining that the musician traditionally named all his third-born children after her. Although she never personally informed Akosua Serwaa about the children, she said Serwaa eventually became aware through her own children, who frequently visited their father during school holidays.

The courtroom atmosphere grew tense when defence counsel asked whether she had ever recognised Odo Broni as her sister-in-law. Lawyer Osei tendered a video in which Priscilla Ofori wished Brempomaah a happy birthday on DL FM, referring to her as her “sister-in-law.” An audio recording was also played in which Brempomaah’s voice, which she conceded “looks like” hers, could be heard addressing Odo Broni as her “Akumaa” (sister-in-law). The court admitted the evidence as the Plaintiff’s counsel raised no objections.

Ernestina rejected suggestions that another woman, Theresah Abrebrese, had performed the necessary in-law rites following their mother’s death. She insisted that it was Akosua Serwaa who performed the Nseyie, adding that Theresah merely supported the family due to a longstanding association.

She also narrated how the late musician attended the funeral of Akosua Serwaa’s mother, dressed entirely in black.

When asked whether she had maintained a cordial relationship with the second defendant in the months preceding her brother’s death, she stated that she had never been in conflict with Odo Broni.

Before proceedings adjourned, counsel for Priscilla Ofori, Akwasi Nyarko, challenged Ernestina’s account of where the musician received medical care, indicating that he underwent surgery at FOCOS in Pantang in 2013, not at Tantra Hills, as she had claimed. Ernestina responded that she had visited her brother at a hospital in Tantra Hills after returning from Germany.