Shatta Wale apologises to MC Kojo Manuel following an unexpected scuffle on stage

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale has issued a heartfelt apology to 2025 Ghana DJ Awards MC/Hypeman of the Year, Kojo Manuel, following an on-stage misunderstanding involving the musician’s personal assistant, Abonko.

The apology follows the circulation of a viral video showing Abonko confronting Kojo Manuel during the highly publicised Tidal Rave event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

In the clip, Shatta Wale’s aide is seen instructing the MC to leave the stage moments after he had introduced the artiste.

Addressing the situation, Shatta Wale expressed appreciation for Kojo Manuel’s energetic introduction while also explaining that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding about stage protocol.

In a statement shared online, the musician wrote:

“Kojo Manuel, so sorryyy, but hey, Abonko is the nicest person ever. When it comes to my work, all my team members bow because he is my second-in-command and none of my team come close. Sorry he pushed you, but next time, please note that when an artiste and his team step on stage, I beg you, allow us. DJ Vyrusky, my boss, told me the plan about the entry, and I want to thank you for that, but next time when we have another opportunity, let’s do everything when I come on stage. Everything is timing and discipline. All love, bro. This is how we learn without fighting. I don’t support what he did or what you did, but let’s learn from this peaceful letter. I just want to say a big sorry to you and your team.”

This year’s edition of Tidal Rave delivered several standout moments, but one unexpected figure drew widespread attention: Abonko, Shatta Wale’s long-time friend and personal bodyguard.

He ignited conversation across social media after storming the stage mid-performance to stop MC Kojo Manuel from hyping the crowd while Shatta Wale was performing, insisting that established performance procedures be followed.

Footage from the night shows Abonko in a firm verbal exchange with the DJ, attempting to maintain what he believed to be the appropriate structure for the artiste’s set.

