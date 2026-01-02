Ebo Noah remanded for psychiatric evaluation, to return to court on January 15

Ebo Noah, the man who caused nationwide concern with his doomsday prediction of a global flood, has been remanded by the Adenta District Court and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The decision followed his first appearance after being arrested for allegedly spreading false information and inciting public fear.

The 28-year-old, born Evans Eshun, was taken into custody by the Ghana Police Service’s Special Cyber Vetting Team on 31 December 2025.

Noah became widely known after posting videos and messages claiming that a catastrophic flood would strike the world on 25 December 2025. He stated that he had received a divine vision, warning of a disaster reminiscent of the biblical Noah’s flood, which he said would wipe out humanity.

The prophecy quickly spread across social media platforms and certain religious circles, triggering panic among many Ghanaians. Some reportedly took precautionary measures in anticipation of the predicted event.

When Christmas Day passed without incident, Noah issued a follow-up statement, claiming that his prayers had convinced God to postpone the disaster.

He also attracted attention for constructing what he described as modern-day Noah’s Arks. In several viral videos, Noah showcased boats and construction materials, claiming he had built ten arks. Authorities later clarified that the vessels were intended for fishermen rather than for surviving a flood.

A photograph of Noah in handcuffs while in police custody circulated widely online, drawing significant public attention.