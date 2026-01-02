Ghana to exit IMF programme with 'dignity' - President Mahama declares

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana is beginning the process of exiting its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme with dignity, emphasising that the country will leave the arrangement not as supplicants but as partners.

Delivering his New Year message to the nation on 1 January 2026, President Mahama described the situation his administration inherited, saying the country faced an economy on its knees, youth unemployment at alarming levels, crumbling infrastructure, eroded public trust, and hope fading in the eyes of Ghanaians.

He, however, outlined the progress made over the past year, crediting prudent management and difficult but necessary reforms for stabilising the economy and boosting investor confidence.

President Mahama made specific reference to reduced inflation and currency stability, stating:

We have reduced inflation from distressing levels of 23% and above by the end of 2024, and we are hopeful of ending 2025 with inflation in the single digits, just above 5%. We have achieved relative currency stability and are on track to be ranked among the world’s best-performing currencies in 2025.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson with IMF officials

He continued:

We are accelerating economic growth and creating more opportunities for our young people. We have restored business confidence and have seen a significant increase in both domestic and foreign direct investment.

President Mahama added:

We have restored Ghana's credibility with international partners, successfully completed the renegotiation of our debt obligations on terms that protect our sovereignty while ensuring sustainability. We are beginning the process of exiting the IMF programme with dignity, not as supplicants, but as partners.

President John Mahama

Highlighting the role of Ghana’s youth in the country’s economic revival, the President said:

Our young people are Ghana's greatest resource. We are beginning to see significant growth in sectoral performance. Construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and services are showing significant growth. This is creating new opportunities for decent employment for our youth.

Infrastructure, he noted, remains central to development:

We have begun the rehabilitation of over 2,000 kilometres of roads nationwide; we have restored a consistent electricity supply and are expanding rural electrification to more than 1,000 additional communities.

He further praised the Reset Agenda, describing it as transformative for both domestic governance and Ghana’s international image:

My countrymen and women, Ghana’s image in the international community has been positively boosted by our world-acclaimed Reset Agenda. This Reset involves a new way of looking at things both domestically and globally.

Domestically, our Reset Agenda is seeing a resurgence of faith in our democracy. It is delivering a leaner and more efficient administration. It is yielding greater accountability in government and a reenergised fight against corruption.