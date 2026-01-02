President Mahama’s New Year Message: 2026 to be year of accelerated progress and renewed national unity

President John Dramani Mahama has called on all Ghanaians to join hands in building a stronger, more prosperous nation as the country enters 2026, promising accelerated reforms in education, health, agriculture, energy, housing, and the fight against corruption.

In his New Year’s Eve address to the nation, broadcast on 1st January, 2026, the President outlined an ambitious “Reset Agenda” for the year ahead, stressing that “every child deserves a world-class education.” He pledged to continue digitalising schools to equip every classroom with tools for 21st-century learning.

On health, he announced plans to operationalise Universal Health Coverage through the Free Primary Health Care Programme, to ensure that “no Ghanaian is denied care due to inability to pay.” He also highlighted the Ghana Medical Trust Fund as a key mechanism to support those suffering from non-communicable diseases.

The President committed to making Ghana food self-sufficient by transforming agriculture from subsistence to a thriving commercial enterprise through mechanisation, value addition, and improved market access.

He further pledged to increase the share of renewable energy in the national mix to 30%, reducing costs and protecting the environment.

Other key promises included delivering social housing units via public-private partnerships, intensifying the fight against corruption “with no sacred cows,” and implementing recommendations from the Constitution Review Committee to strengthen Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and consolidate democracy.

President Mahama stressed that the government alone cannot build the nation. He made direct appeals to various groups:

To young people: “You are not the leaders of tomorrow. You are the leaders of today. Take ownership of this Reset Agenda. Innovate. Create and Build.” Ghana needs your energy, your ideas, your commitment.

To entrepreneurs and business leaders: “Invest in Ghana. Build businesses that create jobs and wealth… I pledge to maintain a conducive environment for your businesses to thrive.”

To civil society, media, and watchdog institutions: “Continue to hold us accountable. A vibrant democracy needs your critical voice. We may not always agree but, we shall always respect the role you play in strenngthening our nation.

To traditional leaders and faith-based communities: You are the custodians of our values and the anchors of our communities. Help us build social cohesion and national unity. Help us nurture the moral fabric that holds our society together.

To public servants: Yours is a noble calling. Serve with integrity, efficiency, and dedication. The people's trust in Ghana depends on you daily.

To the diaspora: You are Ghana’s global ambassadors. Continue to make us proud… Ghana needs you. when you can, bring your skills, resources and network back home. Ghana needs you.

The President urged every Ghanaian to contribute to the national renewal effort in 2026.

