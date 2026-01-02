3 arrested, firearms recovered as Police bust robbery gang in Afienya

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with a string of armed robberies that have plagued Afienya, Atadeka, Apollonia and surrounding communities in the Greater Accra Region.

The arrests were carried out by the Police Special Support Unit following intelligence-led operations targeting an organised robbery network operating across several parts of Accra and its outskirts.

The suspects have been identified as Seth Noi Tetteh, also known as “Wonder”, Selasie Emmanuel and Sulemana Osman. According to the police, Seth Noi Tetteh was first arrested on 24 December 2025 after he was picked up by officers at the Atadeka Police Station in connection with multiple robbery incidents in the area. Selasie Emmanuel and Sulemana Osman were subsequently arrested on 26 December 2025.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, 2 January 2026, the police said Seth Noi Tetteh admitted his involvement in several robbery attacks during interrogation.

“During interrogation, suspect Seth Noi Tetteh admitted his involvement in several robberies across Afienya, Atadeka, Apollonia, Spintex Road, Airport Residential Area, Community 18, Ashaiman, Mataheko and Oyibi, and disclosed that he operated with other accomplices,” the statement said.

Acting on further intelligence, police officers moved to Kasoa Ofankor on 26 December 2025, where Selasie Emmanuel and Sulemana Osman were arrested at their hideout.

A search conducted at the residence led to the recovery of weapons believed to have been used in the robbery operations.

“A search of their residence resulted in the recovery of one pump-action gun, one BB cartridge, one Bruni pistol and three rounds of ammunition, which are being held as exhibits to assist ongoing investigations,” the police added.

All three suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with investigations, as police intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal network and arrest other accomplices linked to the robberies.

