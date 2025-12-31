Advertisement

23-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing father in Oti Region

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:33 - 31 December 2025
The Jasikan District Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of his father at Likpe Abrani in the Oti Region.

The suspect, identified as Innocent Owusu, was arrested following the killing of his 59-year-old father, Peter Owusu, on Monday, December 30, 2025, at their family residence.

According to the police, the suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident and went into hiding.

However, based on intelligence gathered by the police, Innocent Owusu was later traced and arrested at a hideout in a forest near Abrani. The police subsequently recovered the decapitated body and head of the deceased.

The remains of Peter Owusu have since been deposited at the Hohoe Government Hospital Mortuary, where they are being preserved pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Innocent Owusu is currently in police custody and is assisting with ongoing investigations into the incident. The police have not disclosed a possible motive for the alleged crime, stating that investigations are still underway.

In a police statement, the Oti Regional Police Command commended residents of Likpe Abrani for their swift cooperation and support, which contributed significantly to the arrest of the suspect.

The Command also extended its condolences to the bereaved family during what it described as a moment of deep grief.

The police assured the public of their commitment to ensuring that justice is served.

