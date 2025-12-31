Advertisement

Police assures public of adequate security for 31 December activities nationwide

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:50 - 31 December 2025
The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of comprehensive security arrangements across the country ahead of activities marking Wednesday, December 31, as Ghanaians usher in the New Year.

In a Facebook post on December 31, 2025, the Police said personnel have been deployed nationwide, with patrols intensified in communities, major towns, entertainment centres and along key highways to ensure the safety of the public and maintain law and order during the celebrations.

According to the police, traffic officers will be stationed at major intersections to regulate traffic, ease congestion and facilitate the smooth movement of people and vehicles, particularly in areas expected to experience heavy traffic.

The Police further indicated that special security arrangements have been put in place at public gathering venues, including churches, event grounds and other locations anticipated to attract large crowds during the night.

They also appealed to members of the public to cooperate fully with officers on duty, remain vigilant and support one another by watching over their neighbourhoods, especially where residents may be away from home for the festivities.

Members of the public have also been encouraged to promptly report any suspicious activities to the Police through the emergency numbers 0302773906, 18555, 191 or 112 for immediate response.

The Ghana Police Service extended its best wishes to the public, calling on all to celebrate responsibly and wishing everyone a safe, peaceful and happy New Year.

