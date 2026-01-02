'There is only one Ghana' - Mahama calls for unity in New Year address

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to reject political division and embrace a renewed spirit of unity and nation-building as the country enters 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his New Year address to the nation on 1st January 2026, the President stressed that Ghana’s future belongs to all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, noting that there is “only one Ghana” and not separate identities defined by party lines.

“We are one people with a shared destiny,” President Mahama said, calling on citizens to move beyond partisan politics and work together in the national interest.

He encouraged Ghanaians to disagree constructively without treating political opponents as enemies, warning that the country’s challenges are too urgent to be overshadowed by needless conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Mahama outlined his vision of a Ghana where every child, irrespective of background, has the opportunity to dream and succeed. He emphasised the need for a society where hard work is rewarded, merit is upheld, integrity is celebrated and corruption is punished.

The President also spoke about the plight of young people who risk dangerous journeys across the Sahara and the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities.

He said his administration is committed to creating conditions at home that provide meaningful opportunities for the youth, while ensuring that senior citizens live in dignity and the vulnerable are adequately protected.

READ ALSO: Mali and Burkina Faso ban US citizens in retaliation for Trump travel restrictions

On Ghana’s position globally, President Mahama said he envisions a nation respected for the strength of its democracy, the vibrancy of its economy and the character of its people. He described Ghana as a potential “light unto Africa and a beacon unto the world”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He assured citizens that this vision is achievable, describing it as a collective national project already within reach.

As 2026 begins, President Mahama called for confidence, determination and faith, faith in God, faith in Ghana and faith in the collective strength of the people. He encouraged Ghanaians to build on existing foundations, work harder and dream bigger.