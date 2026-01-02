'Our prayer is that Ghana must succeed, President Mahama must not fail' - Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called on Ghanaians to pray for the success of President John Dramani Mahama, stressing that the country’s progress is directly tied to the success of the sitting President.

Speaking at a church service, Rev. Ntim Fordjour urged citizens to rise above partisan politics and unite in prayer for Ghana and its leadership, regardless of political affiliation.

“Our prayer is that Ghana must succeed. Our prayer is that President Mahama must not fail,” he said. “Whatever political party you belong to, let this be your prayer, because the President must succeed so that the next leader can build on his achievements.”

The Assin South MP emphasised that leadership continuity and national development depend on the success of each administration, noting that when a President succeeds, it creates a stronger foundation for future leaders to take the country to greater heights.

He further offered prayers for divine guidance and protection for the President, saying he believes the mission entrusted to President Mahama must be fulfilled during his tenure.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also prayed for peace and prosperity in the year 2026, calling for Ghana’s territorial integrity to be protected and for the nation to be spared from insecurity and terrorist infiltration.

He appealed for prayers against undue hardship, asking that God grant the President wisdom, strength and favour to govern effectively for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

According to him, Ghana’s success should be a shared responsibility, with citizens supporting national efforts through prayer, unity and constructive engagement.

He called on all Ghanaians, regardless of political affiliation, to join in prayer for the President and the nation’s success.

