Over 200 Ghanaians involved in Russia-Ukraine war, 55 killed, 2 captured in shocking revelation
Ukrainian intelligence authorities have disclosed that 272 Ghanaian nationals have been involved in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War since 2022, with participation reportedly rising over the past two years.
According to figures presented to a Ghanaian delegation, 55 of the 272 individuals have been killed in action, while two have been captured as prisoners of war.
The details were shared during an official visit by a delegation led by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose mission included efforts to secure the release of the two detained Ghanaians.
The minister expressed deep concern over the scale of Ghanaian involvement in the conflict, describing the figures as alarming.
He indicated that the Government of Ghana would intensify measures to dismantle criminal trafficking networks accused of recruiting and transporting young Ghanaians to participate in the war.
Authorities believe such networks exploit economic vulnerability and misinformation to lure individuals into combat roles abroad.
The two captured Ghanaians, during engagements with the visiting delegation, reportedly pledged to discourage other young people, particularly fellow Ghanaians, from being enticed into joining the conflict.
Their commitment forms part of broader efforts to raise awareness about the risks associated with foreign recruitment schemes.
As of February 2026, Ukrainian authorities estimate that approximately 1,780 Africans from 36 countries have been involved in the war, with several hundred fatalities recorded among them.
The data highlights the growing international dimension of the conflict, particularly the recruitment of foreign nationals.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly expressed willingness to release the two Ghanaian prisoners on humanitarian grounds.
Securing their release was a primary objective of the Ghanaian delegation’s visit to Ukraine.
Ghana’s renewed commitment to curb the flow of its citizens into the conflict through illegal recruitment channels has been viewed as a constructive diplomatic step. The initiative aligns with broader international efforts aimed at reducing external participation and supporting pathways toward de-escalation in the four-year-old war.
Ghana and Ukraine have maintained diplomatic relations since 1993. The recent high-level engagement has further strengthened bilateral ties.
Discussions during the visit extended beyond consular matters to include agricultural cooperation, defence and intelligence collaboration, as well as education and technological partnerships in areas both governments identified as strategic for mutual development.
