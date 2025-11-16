Arathejay breaks silence after PRESEC students boo him on stage: ‘I’ll still perform’

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Arathejay has finally responded after becoming the centre of online discussion following his recent performance at PRESEC, Legon.

On 31 October 2025, the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School held its highly anticipated annual Torch and Bonfire Night, featuring performances from Black Sherif, Arathejay and other artistes. However, during Arathejay’s set, sections of the crowd were seen jeering and attempting to push him off the stage.

Addressing the incident, Arathejay made it clear that he remains unshaken by the reaction from the students.

According to him, he would gladly perform for the same audience again if offered the opportunity. “The boys who did that are still my boys. If they like, they can do the same thing at the next show, I will still perform. When I was in PRESEC, I never got the chance to perform, so I was genuinely excited,” he shared.

The musician also reflected on his time as a student, recounting a moment when he nearly faced expulsion. “Something happened, and they wanted to expel me, so they took me to DC. Some of the teachers defended me, and that was how I ended up staying with the counsellor,” he added.

