Black Sherif speaks after 2026 Grammy Awards nominations snub: 'We need some education'

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, popularly known as Blacko, has weighed in on the exclusion of Ghanaian artistes from the 2026 Grammy Awards nominations, suggesting that the local music industry lacks understanding of certain aspects of the prestigious event.

Speaking to Hitz FM on November 10, 2025, Black Sherif highlighted that while he could not specify the exact details, there are important elements of the Grammy Awards process that the Ghanaian music scene has yet to grasp.

Black Sherif

"I believe there are so many things that we do not know about the Grammys. There is some education that we need, and as time goes on, we will get it. It is a growing industry that we have," he explained.

Black Sherif, who submitted entries in the African Music Performance and Best Global Music Album categories for the 2026 Grammys, revealed that missing out on a nomination did not affect him personally.

"I would have been happy if they nominated me, but it didn't even shift me when I was not nominated. I am not pushed, I'm not touched," he stated.

Black Sherif

The artiste, tipped to win multiple accolades at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year, expressed that while recognition is important, it holds a different significance for fans compared to artists themselves.

"My fans would be happy, and the awards, mostly if I want it, I want it for the fans. It is a validation for them. My validation is in the music, but the community that supports me, they need the awards," he added.

Black Sherif’s comments underscore a call for greater understanding and strategic engagement by Ghanaian musicians aiming for international recognition.