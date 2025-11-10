Stonebwoy reschedules BHIM Festival following clash with ‘December in GH’ events

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the BHIM Festival, organised by Burniton Music Group (BMG) in partnership with the BHIM Festival Secretariat, has been rescheduled from 26 December to 24 December 2025.

According to the organisers, the adjustment is intended to ensure a safer, smoother, and more enjoyable experience for fans during the festive season.

BMG explained that the change became necessary after the organisers of the Black Star Experience announced a new date for their Taste the Culture event, originally slated for 29 December, which now conflicted with the BHIM Festival. Both events are set to be held in close proximity, with Taste the Culture taking place just behind the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue for the BHIM Festival.

In a statement released on 9 November 2025, BMG assured fans that all other details of the festival, including venue, time, and lineup, remain unchanged. Tickets already purchased will remain valid and can be redeemed at designated centres at the venue.

The organisers highlighted that the new date prioritises public safety, crowd control, traffic flow, parking arrangements, and coordination with key security services such as the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service.

“We have been constrained to arrive at this decision out of respect for our wonderful patrons and our desire to ensure that BHIM Festival delivers an exceptional customer experience,” the statement read.

BMG revealed that efforts were made to engage with the organisers of the Black Star Experience to avoid the scheduling conflict, but their request to maintain the original date was declined.

“Since this request was declined, we have, despite the hefty financial implications for our budget as private event organisers, resolved to reschedule our event in the best interest and safety of our patrons,” the statement continued.

The organisers expressed gratitude to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for its swift intervention and support in securing the Accra Sports Stadium for the new date amidst a packed “December in GH” events calendar.

“We believe our decision demonstrates our commitment to ensuring harmony within the national December in GH events calendar,” the statement concluded.

BMG and the BHIM Festival Secretariat also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the date change and thanked fans for their understanding.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Tourism Authority reaffirmed its partnership with BHIM Music Group for the 24 December concert as part of December in GH 2025.

Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Maame Efua Houadjeto, described the collaboration as part of the Authority’s broader mission to use music and entertainment as tools for tourism and national branding.

“This support reflects our dedication to amplifying the creative arts as a major pillar of tourism growth. The December in GH initiative continues to create opportunities that unite Ghanaians and attract visitors to experience our culture, music, and hospitality,” she stated.