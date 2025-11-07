Daddy Lumba sacked Roman Fada before he died - Family reveals

The wife and elder sister of the late Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, have firmly stated that Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, popularly known as Roman Fada, is no longer recognised as the late musician’s manager.

According to the family, Daddy Lumba had relieved Roman Fada of his managerial duties prior to his death and, therefore, any continued association with that role is “misleading and inappropriate.”

In a statement dated 6 November 2025, and signed by Akosua Serwaa, the widow of the late singer, and Ernestina Fosu, his sister, the family made it clear that Fada’s actions and public claims are unauthorised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The family also wishes to clarify that the position Mr Appiah-Kubi continues to claim as ‘manager’ of the late Mr Fosu was officially terminated by the late Mr Fosu himself before his passing — a fact he is fully aware of,” the statement read.

The family further cautioned Roman Fada to desist from making public statements, issuing unauthorised funeral invitations, or interfering in private family matters regarding the funeral arrangements.

“The family, therefore, issues this public warning to Mr Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi (Roman Fada) to immediately cease and desist from making public statements or issuing any information regarding the late Mr Fosu or his funeral, distributing or promoting any unauthorised funeral invitations or materials, and interfering in any ongoing private family discussions or arrangements related to the deceased,” the statement continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

They reiterated that Roman Fada is not a member of the Fosu family and has no moral, legal, or traditional authority to speak or act on their behalf. The public and media have been urged to disregard any communication concerning the funeral that does not originate from the Fosu Family Communications Office or its designated representatives.

The family also warned that should the unauthorised actions persist, they would be compelled to pursue legal action to protect the legacy and dignity of the late Highlife icon.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on 26 July 2025 at the Bank Hospital after battling an illness. He is scheduled to be laid to rest on 6 December 2025 in Kumasi.