Daddy Lumba’s Family warns former manager Roman Fada over false funeral announcements

The family of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, widely known as Daddy Lumba, has issued a stern warning to the musician’s former manager, Philip Kwabena Agyeman Appiah-Kubi, popularly called Roman Fada, over what they describe as “unauthorised and misleading information” about the late singer’s funeral.

In a press statement dated 6 November 2025, the family expressed deep concern over recent activities by Roman Fada, alleging that his actions were “detrimental to ongoing family discussions and arrangements.” The statement, signed by Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, wife of the late musician, and Ernestina Brempomaa Fosuh, his sister, instructed him to immediately stop spreading false information and distributing funeral invitations that had not been sanctioned by the family.

According to the statement, Roman Fada has been circulating unapproved funeral details while portraying himself as the official manager of Daddy Lumba, a position the family insists he no longer held before the artist’s passing.

The family clarified that Roman Fada “is not a member of the Fosuh family and holds no moral, legal, or traditional authority to speak or act on its behalf.” They urged the media and the public to ignore any announcements or invitations not issued directly from the Fosuh Family Communications Office or its officially appointed representatives.

“The family is united and working in good faith to ensure that the funeral of our beloved Charles Kwadwo Fosuh is conducted with the dignity, respect, and love he deserves,” the statement read. “We will not allow misinformation, opportunism, or unauthorised individuals to derail this process.”

The family further cautioned that any continued impersonation or dissemination of false information would leave them with no choice but to pursue legal action through the appropriate authorities.

