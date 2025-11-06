Afua Asantewaa says her life is in danger after 'threats' from self-styled Kubala King

Guinness World Record singathon contender Afua Asantewaa has expressed fears for her safety after allegedly receiving a disturbing and threatening message from King Atehene, the self-proclaimed ruler of the so-called Kubala Kingdom.

In a post shared on her social media page on November 5, 2025, Afua revealed that the threatening message came weeks after King Atehene’s eviction from a forest in Scotland, where he had been living with two women he described as his wives.

According to the media personality, the message carried a menacing tone and seemed to accuse her of showing disrespect towards the self-styled monarch.

The email, which Afua made public, contained cryptic and intimidating language. It read: “The king stretched his hand of promise towards you about a day which cometh forth, yet you have mocked what is meant to be covered until the appointed time. Know therefore that you may have more questions to answer on that day. Where the word of the king is, there is power. Kubala Kubala ilizwe.”

Afua said she was deeply unsettled by the content of the message and questioned what she might have done to trigger such hostility.

In her response, she appealed to the self-styled monarch to desist from targeting her and other women, stressing that she had no involvement in his affairs.

She wrote: “I guess my life is in danger. What does he want from me? Kubalaaaa, I’m not that kind of woman. Leave innocent women alone.”

This is not the first time Afua Asantewaa has spoken about being contacted by King Atehene. She previously revealed that he once reached out via email, commending her singing career and even inviting her to serve as a queen mother in his so-called Kubala Kingdom.

King Atehene became a controversial online figure earlier in 2025 after declaring himself ruler of the Kubala Kingdom, a territory he claimed to have founded within a Scottish forest.

He lived there with his two wives, Jean Gasho, who styled herself as Queen Nandi, and Kaura Taylor, known as Asnat. The group claimed they were reclaiming land taken from their ancestors 400 years ago.