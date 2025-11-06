Medikal says he doesn’t chase hits: 'Even if five people like my song, I’m cool'

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known by his stage name Medikal, has revealed that he does not put pressure on himself for his songs to become mainstream hits.

Speaking in an interview on 3Music on 4 November 2025, Medikal explained that he finds fulfilment when even a small audience appreciates his music. He emphasised that authenticity and self-satisfaction mean more to him than achieving viral success.

“If I make music and even five people like the song, I’m fine. I don’t take it personally that my songs must blow up,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper went on to disclose that although his popular track ‘Shoulder’ has gained massive attention, it is not among his personal favourites. Instead, he highlighted ‘Baddie’ and ‘DND’ as the songs that resonate most with him.

“Out of all the songs I’ve recorded, I can’t say my favourite is ‘Shoulder.’ My favourites are ‘Baddie’ and ‘DND’. You don’t really hear them in clubs, and they’re not as loud as ‘Shoulder.’ ‘Shoulder’ is everywhere, but a song like ‘Baddie’ is yet to get the same attention,” he explained.

Medikal unveils annual Planning and Plotting Concert with charitable focus

Medikal further mentioned that ‘Baddie’ carries explicit undertones, which he believes makes it relatable to a section of his audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The content in ‘Baddie’ is very sexual, and I think many people can relate to it,” he added.

Medikal earlier dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that he and singer Eazzy share more than one child together. Speculation intensified on social media after the pair recently welcomed a baby boy named Space Frimpong, with some online users alleging that this was not their first child.