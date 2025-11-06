Pulse logo
Medikal says he doesn’t chase hits: 'Even if five people like my song, I’m cool'

06 November 2025 at 09:16
Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known by his stage name Medikal, has revealed that he does not put pressure on himself for his songs to become mainstream hits.

Speaking in an interview on 3Music on 4 November 2025, Medikal explained that he finds fulfilment when even a small audience appreciates his music. He emphasised that authenticity and self-satisfaction mean more to him than achieving viral success.

Medikal says he doesn’t chase hits: 'Even if five people like my song, I’m cool'
“If I make music and even five people like the song, I’m fine. I don’t take it personally that my songs must blow up,” he said.

The rapper went on to disclose that although his popular track ‘Shoulder’ has gained massive attention, it is not among his personal favourites. Instead, he highlighted ‘Baddie’ and ‘DND’ as the songs that resonate most with him.

“Out of all the songs I’ve recorded, I can’t say my favourite is ‘Shoulder.’ My favourites are ‘Baddie’ and ‘DND’. You don’t really hear them in clubs, and they’re not as loud as ‘Shoulder.’ ‘Shoulder’ is everywhere, but a song like ‘Baddie’ is yet to get the same attention,” he explained.

Medikal further mentioned that ‘Baddie’ carries explicit undertones, which he believes makes it relatable to a section of his audience.

“The content in ‘Baddie’ is very sexual, and I think many people can relate to it,” he added.

Medikal earlier dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that he and singer Eazzy share more than one child together. Speculation intensified on social media after the pair recently welcomed a baby boy named Space Frimpong, with some online users alleging that this was not their first child.

However, during an appearance on 3Music TV, Medikal clarified the matter, confirming that “Space is my only child with Eazzy.” He revealed that he has two children in total, his first being a daughter named Island, whom he shares with his former wife, actress Fella Makafui.

