Late Nkawkaw-based rapper's mother breaks silence after her son's death

The mother of the late Nkawkaw-based rapper, Phada Gaza, has spoken publicly for the first time following her son’s tragic death on Sunday, 2 November 2025.

Phada Gaza reportedly died after a violent confrontation with a rival gang member over territorial control. Both men are said to have stabbed each other during the altercation. Although the rapper was quickly taken to the Holy Family Catholic Hospital in Nkawkaw, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The other man, who sustained critical injuries, was treated at the same facility before being transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra for specialised care.

Confirming the incident, the Municipal Director of Health for Kwahu West, Celestina Asante, revealed that the deceased suffered multiple stab wounds consistent with a knife or cutlass attack.

According to Nkawkaw-based blogger Kobby Crystal, a long-standing feud that began about two years ago was at the root of the tragedy. He explained that several gangs operate in Nkawkaw, each claiming specific territories that rivals are forbidden to enter. The conflict reportedly began when a member of a rival group encroached on Phada Gaza’s area, sparking ongoing tension between the two sides.

In a viral video shared online on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, Phada Gaza’s grieving mother expressed anger over what she described as malicious rumours circulating about her late son. She accused some residents of Nkawkaw of spreading falsehoods and attempting to tarnish her son’s reputation.

“The people of Nkawkaw gossip too much. You ruin people’s image. Speak only about what you know. You are always talking about things you haven’t seen. Be careful with how you’re disgracing my son, Phada Gaza,” she fumed.

She further dismissed allegations suggesting that her son had been involved in criminal activities before his death, vehemently defending his character. The distraught mother went on to invoke curses on those spreading lies about him, declaring:

“He was not a thief. He was not a wicked person for you to tarnish his reputation like that. God will punish all of you.”

A video capturing the emotional outburst of Phada Gaza’s mother has since circulated widely on social media, drawing sympathy and outrage in equal measure.