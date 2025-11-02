If he is a man, he should go ahead and bury him on 6 December - Lumba's sister dares Abusuapanyin

Tensions within the family of late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba have reached a boiling point as disagreements over his funeral arrangements intensify.

Following a report on an application for directions and a subsequent case management conference held on Friday, 31 October 2025, the musician’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, has issued a stern warning to their family head, Kofi Owusu. She cautioned him against proceeding with burial plans without the consent of Lumba’s siblings or full disclosure of the cause of his death.

In a viral video circulating online, an emotional and visibly furious Ernestina expressed her outrage over what she described as “disrespect and unfair treatment” from their Abusuapanyin, who is also their uncle. According to her, despite multiple private confrontations, he has remained defiant and is allegedly making secret arrangements to lay the musician to rest in December, a move the siblings strongly oppose.

“I have already told him privately — he should dare to bury my brother without us knowing the cause of his death and see what will happen,” Ernestina declared heatedly.

She went on to accuse her uncle of attempting to “bury my brother like a dog for reasons best known to him,” insisting that the family deserves to know the truth before any burial takes place.

In her emotional outburst, Ernestina invoked the authority of the Asante monarch, calling on Otumfuo’s vow to back her challenge. “If he says he is a man, he should go ahead and bury him on 6 December 2025. I’m invoking Otumfuo’s vow on this matter,” she asserted.

