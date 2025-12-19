GRA closes four Chinese companies in Mallam for failing to produce sales records

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has closed down four Chinese-owned companies operating in Mallam, Accra, for failing to keep and produce mandatory sales records, as part of an intensified tax enforcement exercise.

The operation forms part of a nationwide compliance drive aimed at ensuring that businesses honour their tax obligations.

Speaking to journalists during the exercise, Assistant Commissioner in charge of Accra Area Enforcement, Joseph Adjeikwei Annan, said the enforcement team visited five companies within a large industrial hub dominated by foreign-owned manufacturing and trading firms.

He said WZL Doors Manufacturing Company, Alicanonizing Company Limited, Hai Ning Chen Yu Limited, and Yida Feng Company Limited were sealed after they failed to present sales records upon request. Some were also found to be selectively issuing VAT invoices.

One firm, Mingzhou Ghana Limited, narrowly avoided closure after it quickly produced the required documents when officers began sealing the facility.

Mr. Annan stressed that maintaining proper sales records is a legal requirement under Ghana’s tax laws, and failure to do so constitutes a serious offence. He noted that the affected businesses would remain shut until they submitted their records to the Authority.

He added that extensive public sensitisation had been undertaken through radio, print and other media platforms ahead of the enforcement activity, leaving non-compliant businesses with no excuse.

He cautioned that similar exercises would continue across Accra and other regions until compliance improves, warning that tampering with GRA seals could attract severe penalties, including arrest and prosecution.

Mr. Annan urged the public not to shield tax defaulters, emphasising that tax compliance is a collective responsibility essential for national development.



SOURCE: CITINEWSROOM

