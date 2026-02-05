Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)

Social media users react after a viral video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicting Nana Agradaa’s release resurfaces following the reduction of her prison sentence.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has attracted widespread attention online after a prophecy he made regarding Nana Agradaa’s release appears to have been realised.

Nana Agradaa, the controversial televangelist, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on 3 July 2025, following a three-year trial in which she was accused of defrauding church members. She allegedly collected large sums of money from congregants under the promise of “doubling” their contributions.

Following her conviction, Agradaa appealed the sentence at the Amasaman High Court. On 5 February 2026, it was confirmed that her appeal had been successful, with her custodial term reduced to 12 calendar months, inclusive of time already served. This decision ensures her release by July 2026, prompting jubilation among her supporters and family.

Shortly after the news broke, a video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicting Agradaa’s freedom went viral on social media. The clip, recorded on 31 December 2025, shows the prophet describing a vision he received concerning her release.

I saw Agradaa released. I don’t know how it’s going to happen. On 22nd December, I was sleeping, and the Lord carried me into a vision. I even heard it announced on the radio that she had been released. So, when I was about to wake up, I saw white handkerchiefs

I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but as a prophet of the Lord, who sayeth and it cometh to pass, I have seen spiritually that Agradaa has been released, and we pray that the word of the Lord would come to pass

The video has since garnered thousands of views and shares on Facebook, with many social media users praising Gaisie’s prophetic insight.