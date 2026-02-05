Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings

Discover the top ten countries with the highest average IQ scores in the world in 2026, highlighting global education trends, regional shifts, and what the rankings reveal about learning systems and cognitive development.

Global intelligence rankings continue to attract attention, not as a definitive measure of national capability, but as one of several indicators reflecting education systems, access to learning, and cognitive skill development across populations. The 2026 Average IQ Ranking by Country offers fresh insight into how nations compare, based on data drawn from thousands of voluntary test participants worldwide.

According to the latest figures, East Asia once again dominates the upper tier of the global IQ rankings, with South Korea, China, and Japan securing the top three positions. These results reinforce long-standing trends linking strong education systems, a cultural emphasis on academic achievement, and early cognitive development to higher average test scores.

Global leaders maintain dominance

IQ

South Korea tops the 2026 ranking with an average IQ score of 106.97, marking a slight improvement from the previous year. The country’s consistent performance reflects decades of sustained investment in education, particularly in science, mathematics, and technology-focused disciplines. Its highly competitive schooling system and emphasis on standardised testing continue to shape its global standing.

China follows closely in second place with an average IQ of 106.48, although this represents a modest decline compared with 2025. With the largest number of participants in the dataset, China’s score reflects a broad and diverse sample. The country’s continued focus on STEM education and mass academic participation remains a key driver of its high ranking.

Japan ranks third with an average IQ of 106.30, maintaining its position among the world’s cognitive leaders. Japan’s long-established culture of discipline, structured learning, and high literacy rates continues to support strong outcomes, despite a marginal year-on-year decline.

Notable movements in the top 10

One of the most striking changes in the 2026 rankings is Australia’s rise to fifth place, recording one of the largest positive shifts among the top ten. Its improved average score highlights the impact of broad access to education and sustained investment in higher learning and research institutions.

Viet Nam also recorded the highest year-on-year increase, climbing into the top ten with a notable improvement. This reflects wider trends across Southeast Asia, where expanding access to education, digital learning platforms, and increased academic competitiveness are reshaping global perceptions.

Meanwhile, Singapore, long associated with elite educational outcomes, experienced a slight decline but remains firmly within the global top ten. Its continued presence underscores the strength of its education-first national strategy.

Beyond the rankings

Low IQ- Premium Times Opinions

It is important to note that IQ rankings do not define intelligence in absolute terms. Intelligence is multi-dimensional and shaped by factors such as environment, culture, access to education, nutrition, and socio-economic conditions. These rankings should therefore be viewed as a snapshot of cognitive testing performance rather than a definitive hierarchy of national intelligence.

Nevertheless, the data provides useful insight into how education systems and policy priorities influence learning outcomes over time. Countries that consistently rank highly tend to share common characteristics, including strong public education frameworks, investment in early childhood learning, and a cultural valuation of academic achievement.

Why these rankings matter

In an increasingly knowledge-driven global economy, cognitive skills remain a critical asset. Countries with strong educational foundations are often better positioned to innovate, compete technologically, and adapt to changing economic demands. While imperfect, IQ rankings contribute to broader discussions on education reform, workforce readiness, and long-term development strategies.

Below is a table outlining the top ten (10) countries with the highest average IQ scores in 2026, based on data published by International IQ Test and aggregated from global test participants.

Top ten (10) countries with the highest average IQ scores