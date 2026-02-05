Advertisement

Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:27 - 05 February 2026
Source: Grok AI image generation (xAI)
Discover the top ten countries with the highest average IQ scores in the world in 2026, highlighting global education trends, regional shifts, and what the rankings reveal about learning systems and cognitive development.
Advertisement

Global intelligence rankings continue to attract attention, not as a definitive measure of national capability, but as one of several indicators reflecting education systems, access to learning, and cognitive skill development across populations. The 2026 Average IQ Ranking by Country offers fresh insight into how nations compare, based on data drawn from thousands of voluntary test participants worldwide.

Advertisement

According to the latest figures, East Asia once again dominates the upper tier of the global IQ rankings, with South Korea, China, and Japan securing the top three positions. These results reinforce long-standing trends linking strong education systems, a cultural emphasis on academic achievement, and early cognitive development to higher average test scores.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African Countries with the Lowest Fuel Prices: 2026 Rankings

Global leaders maintain dominance

IQ
Advertisement

South Korea tops the 2026 ranking with an average IQ score of 106.97, marking a slight improvement from the previous year. The country’s consistent performance reflects decades of sustained investment in education, particularly in science, mathematics, and technology-focused disciplines. Its highly competitive schooling system and emphasis on standardised testing continue to shape its global standing.

China follows closely in second place with an average IQ of 106.48, although this represents a modest decline compared with 2025. With the largest number of participants in the dataset, China’s score reflects a broad and diverse sample. The country’s continued focus on STEM education and mass academic participation remains a key driver of its high ranking.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Least Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings

Japan ranks third with an average IQ of 106.30, maintaining its position among the world’s cognitive leaders. Japan’s long-established culture of discipline, structured learning, and high literacy rates continues to support strong outcomes, despite a marginal year-on-year decline.

Notable movements in the top 10

Advertisement

One of the most striking changes in the 2026 rankings is Australia’s rise to fifth place, recording one of the largest positive shifts among the top ten. Its improved average score highlights the impact of broad access to education and sustained investment in higher learning and research institutions.

ALSO READ: 5 Potential NDC Presidential Candidates Who Can Beat Dr Bawumia in 2028

Viet Nam also recorded the highest year-on-year increase, climbing into the top ten with a notable improvement. This reflects wider trends across Southeast Asia, where expanding access to education, digital learning platforms, and increased academic competitiveness are reshaping global perceptions.

Meanwhile, Singapore, long associated with elite educational outcomes, experienced a slight decline but remains firmly within the global top ten. Its continued presence underscores the strength of its education-first national strategy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Will Join Dr Bawumia in 2028? NAPO, Bryan, Ken or a Dark Horse?

Beyond the rankings

Low IQ- Premium Times Opinions
Low IQ- Premium Times Opinions

It is important to note that IQ rankings do not define intelligence in absolute terms. Intelligence is multi-dimensional and shaped by factors such as environment, culture, access to education, nutrition, and socio-economic conditions. These rankings should therefore be viewed as a snapshot of cognitive testing performance rather than a definitive hierarchy of national intelligence.

Nevertheless, the data provides useful insight into how education systems and policy priorities influence learning outcomes over time. Countries that consistently rank highly tend to share common characteristics, including strong public education frameworks, investment in early childhood learning, and a cultural valuation of academic achievement.

ALSO READ: Meet Prof. Kofi Allotey: The First Ghanaian to Earn a PhD in Mathematical Sciences

Why these rankings matter

In an increasingly knowledge-driven global economy, cognitive skills remain a critical asset. Countries with strong educational foundations are often better positioned to innovate, compete technologically, and adapt to changing economic demands. While imperfect, IQ rankings contribute to broader discussions on education reform, workforce readiness, and long-term development strategies.

Below is a table outlining the top ten (10) countries with the highest average IQ scores in 2026, based on data published by International IQ Test and aggregated from global test participants.

ALSO READ: Ghana’s inflation falls to 3.8% in January 2026, lowest since 2021

Advertisement

Top ten (10) countries with the highest average IQ scores

Rank

Country

Average IQ

Participants

Previous Year (Participants)

Change

1

South Korea

106.97

26,996

106.43 (23,727)

+0.54

2

China

106.48

229,918

107.19 (206,994)

−0.71

3

Japan

106.30

55,994

106.40 (145,459)

−0.10

4

Iran (Islamic Republic of)

104.80

10,538

106.30 (3,850)

−1.50

5

Australia

104.45

4,245

102.57 (9,626)

+1.88

6

Russian Federation

103.78

29,170

103.16 (19,289)

+0.62

7

Singapore

103.56

6,880

105.14 (5,159)

−1.58

8

Mongolia

102.61

2,437

102.86 (2,671)

−0.25

9

New Zealand

102.35

1,184

102.08 (2,410)

+0.27

10

Viet Nam

102.26

14,915

100.12 (47,671)

+2.14

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
News
05.02.2026
Ofosu Nkansah denies arrest, insists he voluntarily reported to NIB
Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)
Entertainment
05.02.2026
Throwback video of Nigel Gaisie’s Agradaa prophecy resurfaces after sentence cut (VIDEO)
How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops
Lifestyle
05.02.2026
How to Stay Safe from Infections When You Visit Barbering Shops
Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16
Sports
05.02.2026
Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16
Hammer and 5 legendary Ghanaian music producers who changed the industry
Entertainment
05.02.2026
Hammer and 5 legendary Ghanaian music producers who changed the industry
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings
News
05.02.2026
Top 10 Countries with the Highest Average IQ Scores in the World: 2026 Rankings