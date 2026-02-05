Actor Big Akwes breaks down in tears as court slashes Agradaa’s sentence (video)

Actor Big Akwes breaks down in tears after the Amasaman High Court reduces Nana Agradaa’s prison sentence from 15 years to 12 months, sparking mixed public reactions.

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes, has been visibly emotional following a decision by the Amasaman High Court to significantly reduce the prison sentence of controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa.

Big Akwes, who is widely known to be a close associate of Nana Agradaa, was captured in a video circulating on social media shedding tears shortly after news of the ruling broke.

The emotional moment is believed to be one of relief and joy, as the actor openly expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision to slash her sentence.

Tears of joy flowed from Big Akwess after the conclusion of court proceedings at the Amasaman High Court, following the reduction of Nana Agradaa’s prison sentence from 15 years to 12 months. pic.twitter.com/E1qz8i6qFQ — 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) February 5, 2026

In its ruling, the Amasaman High Court upheld Nana Agradaa’s conviction but reviewed the punishment imposed earlier. The court reduced her sentence from 15 years with hard labour to 12 calendar months, exercising its discretionary powers after reassessing the circumstances surrounding the case. According to the judges, while a custodial sentence was justified, the original punishment was deemed excessive and disproportionate to the nature of the offence.

The revised sentence takes effect from 3 July 2025, the date on which Nana Agradaa was originally convicted. This means she is expected to serve a total of one year in prison.

The court noted that although the offences were serious and warranted imprisonment, the length and severity of the initial sentence went beyond what was reasonable under the law. This legal assessment formed the basis for the significant reduction.

Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, is a former fetish priestess who later rebranded herself as a Christian evangelist. She was convicted earlier this year on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence. The charges arose from a televised broadcast aired in 2022, during which she claimed to possess supernatural powers to multiply money, a claim that led several individuals to part with cash under false expectations.

The Amasaman High Court has reduced the 15-year jail term of former fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa to 12 calendar months from the date of her conviction on July 3, 2025.



The court held that her sentence was harsh and excessive. The court affirmed the conviction… pic.twitter.com/zZbunvhlO2 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 5, 2026