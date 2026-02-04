Top 10 African Countries with the Lowest Fuel Prices: 2026 Rankings

Discover the Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2026. Explore how subsidies, production, and economic policies shape affordability for households, businesses, and investors across the continent.

As 2026 begins, fuel prices have once again become a key economic concern across Africa, affecting household budgets, business operations and overall economic stability. Transport remains central to trade, mobility and daily life, meaning even small changes at the pump can influence inflation, productivity and consumer welfare.

Amid ongoing global oil market volatility, several African nations have entered the year with comparatively low fuel prices, offering some relief to citizens and businesses.

Globally, fuel costs vary widely. Countries such as Libya, Iran and Venezuela continue to feature among the cheapest, largely due to government subsidies and strict price controls. Libya, in particular, often sells petrol for just a few cents per litre. While most African countries cannot match such levels, a number still maintain prices well below the global average, which was slightly under $1.30 per litre at the start of 2026.

Within Africa, fuel affordability depends on factors including domestic oil production, refining capacity, subsidies, currency stability and taxation. Oil-producing nations with active subsidies or controlled pricing frameworks tend to enjoy lower pump prices, whereas fuel-importing countries remain vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations and international price shifts.

Early 2026 data show that several countries are benefiting from price stability or reductions at the pump. South Africa, for example, began the year with significant cuts, easing cost pressures for commuters, logistics firms and manufacturers. Ghana, meanwhile, has strengthened domestic supply through rising crude output, now nearing 70,000 barrels per day. This has supported more stable prices, boosted export earnings and helped reduce imported inflation, even if fuel costs remain higher than in the world’s cheapest markets.

Lower fuel prices benefit more than motorists. Reduced transport costs can lower the cost of goods movement, moderating food prices and manufacturing expenses. Small and medium-sized enterprises in retail, agriculture and logistics also gain, improving margins and supporting growth. Households, in turn, can redirect savings to essentials such as healthcare, education and housing.

Predictable and comparatively low fuel prices can also attract investment. Manufacturing, agro-processing and trade-related businesses are more likely to expand in countries where energy and logistics costs are stable, linking fuel affordability directly to long-term growth.

Nevertheless, low fuel prices carry policy trade-offs. Subsidies, while popular politically, can strain public finances if poorly managed or maintained during periods of high global oil prices. Governments must therefore balance affordability with fiscal sustainability and energy sector reform.

Against this backdrop, the table below highlights the Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices at the start of 2026, based on GlobalPetrolPrices data. The rankings not only reveal pricing at the pump but also reflect broader economic and policy strategies shaping fuel markets across the continent.

Top 10 African Countries with the Lowest Fuel Prices