5 Potential NDC Presidential Candidates Who Can Beat Dr Bawumia in 2028

Post-primary analysis shows Dr Mahamudu Bawumia faces a tough 2028 race, with polling data indicating Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Haruna Iddrisu, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Julius Debrah and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson all capable of defeating the NPP flagbearer.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries on January 31, 2026, where he secured 56.48% of delegate votes, has sharpened focus on the 2028 general election. With the NPP flagbearer confirmed, attention has shifted to the National Democratic Congress and the strength of its possible successors as President John Dramani Mahama serves his constitutionally final term.

Early post-primary polling suggests that Dr Bawumia faces a challenging contest ahead. Data from Global InfoAnalytics indicates that every leading NDC contender tested would defeat him in a hypothetical 2028 race, placing the governing party in a strong position regardless of who eventually leads its ticket.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang remains one of the most influential figures in the NDC’s succession conversation. Although she was not included in the latest head-to-head polling against Dr Bawumia, earlier NDC internal surveys conducted in April 2025 placed her at the top of the field with between 26% and 33% support.

As Ghana’s first female Vice President, she commands national recognition and symbolic significance. Her academic background, ministerial experience, and current role at the heart of government continue to shape the debate around continuity and inclusive leadership. Analysts note that given the strong performance of other NDC contenders against Dr Bawumia, there is little indication that Prof Opoku-Agyemang would struggle in a general election matchup should she decide to contest.

Haruna Iddrisu

Education Minister and Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu remains one of the NDC’s strongest performers both internally and nationally. Global InfoAnalytics polling shows him defeating Dr Bawumia by 56% to 40%, a comfortable 16-point margin.

His appeal is particularly strong in competitive regions, where he attracts close to 48% support, making him a formidable general election candidate. Internally, Iddrisu has consistently led preference polls within the NDC, recording between 30% and 33% support in late 2025. His experience as a former Minority Leader and his ability to bridge generational and regional divides continue to resonate with voters.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah also performs strongly against Dr Bawumia, winning 53% to 43% in head-to-head polling. His strength lies in grassroots mobilisation, party organisation, and decades of political experience.

Within the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah regularly polls between 24% and 26%, placing him firmly among the party’s top-tier contenders. In scenarios where Haruna Iddrisu is excluded, he often emerges as the leading choice with close to 40% support, reinforcing his reputation as a unifying figure capable of consolidating the party’s base.

Julius Debrah

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah records the narrowest projected victory over Dr Bawumia but still maintains a clear edge, winning 50% to 46%. While his internal party support is relatively modest, typically between 6% and 11%, his national performance suggests broader appeal beyond core party supporters.

Debrah’s strength is rooted in administrative competence and institutional experience. Having served as Chief of Staff under successive Mahama administrations, his calm leadership style and focus on coordination and governance appear to resonate with voters seeking stability and continuity.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson emerges as the strongest NDC contender against Dr Bawumia in polling terms. Global InfoAnalytics shows him securing 58% of the vote against Bawumia’s 38%, the widest margin recorded among all candidates tested.

His advantage reflects voter confidence in economic management under the current administration. With 58% of respondents reporting improved living conditions, many voters appear to associate recent economic recovery with his leadership. Although his internal NDC support ranges between 12% and 22%, the data suggests he commands significant national appeal, particularly among swing voters focused on economic performance.

The challenge ahead for Bawumia

Despite winning the NPP primaries, Dr Bawumia trails all major NDC contenders tested. Analysts point to lingering voter perceptions from his tenure as Vice President between 2017 and 2025, as well as internal party divisions highlighted by the 44% of delegates who supported other candidates in the primaries.

Polling further indicates that alternative NPP candidates would have performed worse against the NDC, suggesting that while Bawumia remains the party’s strongest option, he faces a steep uphill task.

Conclusion

With the NPP primaries concluded, early polling places the NDC in a commanding position ahead of 2028. Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Haruna Iddrisu, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Julius Debrah, and Dr Cassiel Ato Forson all show clear pathways to victory against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

