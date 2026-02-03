‘Useless, waste of taxpayers’ money’ – Old Tafo MP slams gov’t over KIA renaming
The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has strongly criticised the government’s decision to rename Kotoka International Airport, describing the move as unnecessary and a waste of public funds.
Reacting to the announcement by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga that government intends to change the name of Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport, the opposition lawmaker questioned the priority of the decision at a time of economic pressure.
He said:
Renaming of Kotoka and those, they are just useless, they are baseless, waste of taxpayers' money, and that's not what we need because, if you do these things, every branding that has been done in the name of Kotoka International Airport will have to be rebranded to Accra International Airport that is a cost to the taxpayers' money.
According to the Old Tafo MP, the proposed renaming exercise would impose avoidable financial costs on the state, including rebranding signage, official documents, aviation materials and international branding associated with the airport.
He further argued that the government’s focus was misplaced, citing challenges in the public sector that, in his view, required urgent attention.
He added:
Today as we speak, you know that nurses are not being paid, teachers are not being paid, recruitment are supposed to be made but they are saying that they don't have financial clearance. It is a waste of time, waste of resources, and the NDC should be serious with the government.
The comments come amid renewed national debate over the future of Ghana’s main international airport. Kotoka International Airport was originally opened in 1958 as Accra International Airport before being renamed in 1969 in honour of Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, a key figure in the 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Transport is expected to lay a bill before Parliament to formalise the proposed renaming in the coming weeks.
“Renaming Kotoka International Airport is useless, baseless, and a waste of taxpayers’ money. That’s not what we need.” - MP for Old Tafo, Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah pic.twitter.com/BkglhYIWt8— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) February 3, 2026
