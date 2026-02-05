Advertisement

Pogba’s Career in Freefall? Monaco drop star from Champions League squad in shocking move

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 17:28 - 05 February 2026
Pogba’s Career in Freefall? Monaco drop star from Champions League squad in shocking move
Pogba’s Career in Freefall? Monaco drop star from Champions League squad in shocking move | VALERY HACHE | Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement

Paul Pogba has reportedly been excluded from AS Monaco’s Champions League squad for the second half of the season, as the former Manchester United midfielder continues to face persistent fitness setbacks.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side last June in a bid to revive his career following an 18-month doping suspension, a period he previously described to Daily Mail Sport as “hell”.

However, his return to competitive football has been hampered by recurring minor injuries and the challenge of regaining full match fitness after nearly two years without regular action.

MUST READ: Champions League: Teams that could make it from Play-Offs to the Round of 16

Pogba eventually made his long-awaited comeback on November 22, marking his first appearance in 811 days when he came off the bench during Monaco’s 4-1 defeat to Rennes.

Advertisement

He went on to make brief substitute appearances against Paris Saint-Germain and Brest, accumulating just 30 minutes of playing time in total.

Despite consistently maintaining his innocence throughout the doping case, his progress was again stalled after sustaining a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since December 5.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: Goals, Records, Net Worth and Life Beyond Football

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Monaco have now opted to omit Pogba from their revised Champions League squad for the knockout phase.

The club is preparing to face PSG in the upcoming knockout round play-offs, and Pogba, along with Mohammed Salisu and Takumi Minamino, has been removed from the list, with UEFA regulations allowing teams to register only three new players for the latter stages of the competition.

Advertisement

Salisu and Minamino have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to serious knee injuries. In their place, Monaco have registered new arrivals Wout Faes and Simon Adingra, as well as Krepin Diatta.

READ MORE: Top 20 Best Football Coaches of All Time

Although Pogba was named on the bench during the Champions League league phase fixtures against Pafos and Galatasaray, he did not feature in either match.

His continued absence and exclusion from the squad have intensified uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the club.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
IShowSpeed’s visit triggered 20 million searches for Ghana and shea butter - President Mahama
Entertainment
06.02.2026
IShowSpeed’s visit triggered 20 million searches for Ghana and shea butter - President Mahama
Why Agradaa’s 15-Year Sentence Was Reduced to 12 Months – Full Breakdown of Ruling
News
06.02.2026
Why Agradaa’s 15-Year Sentence Was Reduced to 12 Months – Full Breakdown of Ruling
Rodrygo
Sports
06.02.2026
Disaster for Real Madrid as Rodrygo faces UCL ban after red card in thrilling loss to Benfica
Police approve uniforms for private security guards, warn against imitation
News
06.02.2026
Police approve uniforms for private security guards, warn against imitation
Ex-convict tag will not change Agradaa’s calling as a minister of God - Lawyer
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Ex-convict tag will not change Agradaa’s calling as a minister of God - Lawyer
Zambian President says he’ll order more fugu after Foreign Minister Ablakwa’s speech
News
06.02.2026
Zambian President says he’ll order more fugu after Foreign Minister Ablakwa’s speech