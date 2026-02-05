Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: Goals, Records, Net Worth and Life Beyond Football
Few athletes in world sport command global admiration like Cristiano Ronaldo. As the Portuguese icon celebrates his 41st birthday, fans reflect on a career built on historic goals, glittering trophies, and defining personal milestones that have shaped both the footballer and the man behind the legacy.
Now competing in his 40s, Ronaldo continues to defy age through elite fitness, discipline, and relentless ambition. With 2026 ahead, he remains determined to add more milestones to his career — including his long-standing dream of winning the FIFA World Cup.
A Goal Machine Across Eras
Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary goalscoring record spans generations and leagues. From Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr, he has consistently delivered at the highest level.
As of February 3, 2026, Ronaldo has scored 961 career goals for club and country. He remains the only footballer to score over 100 competitive goals for four different clubs — Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and Al Nassr.
Club Goals Breakdown:
Real Madrid — 450 goals in 438 matches
Manchester United — 145 goals in 346 matches
Al Nassr — 117 goals in 133 matches
Juventus — 101 goals in 134 matches
Sporting CP — 5 goals in 31 matches
International Goals:
Portugal — 143 goals in 226 appearances
Renowned for his aerial strength, powerful finishing, and remarkable longevity, Ronaldo stands among the greatest scorers in football history.
Trophy Cabinet Full of Glory
Over two decades, Ronaldo has lifted many of football’s most prestigious honours across multiple clubs and with Portugal.
Sporting CP
Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 2002
Manchester United
Premier League: 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09
FA Cup: 2003–04
Football League Cup: 2005–06, 2008–09
FA Community Shield: 2007
UEFA Champions League: 2007–08
FIFA Club World Cup: 2008
Real Madrid
La Liga: 2011–12, 2016–17
Copa del Rey: 2010–11, 2013–14
Supercopa de España: 2012, 2017
UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2017
FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017
Juventus
Serie A: 2018–19, 2019–20
Coppa Italia: 2020–21
Supercoppa Italiana: 2018, 2020
Al Nassr
Arab Club Champions Cup: 2023
Portugal
UEFA European Championship: 2016
UEFA Nations League: 2018–19, 2024–25
Individually, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards, four European Golden Boots, and multiple UEFA Player of the Year honours, cementing his place among football’s all-time greats.
Records That Redefined Greatness
Ronaldo’s career is defined by historic records and unprecedented longevity. He is the all-time top scorer in UEFA Champions League history with 140 goals, alongside 42 assists in the competition.
He also holds the record as Real Madrid’s highest goalscorer (450 goals) and Portugal’s leading scorer (143 goals). With 961 career goals, Ronaldo continues his pursuit of the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.
Net Worth and Global Brand
Beyond football, Ronaldo has built a global commercial empire. His CR7 brand spans fashion, fragrances, hospitality, and major endorsement deals, making him one of the most marketable athletes in history.
As of October 2025, his net worth was estimated at approximately $1.4 billion, making him the first active team-sport athlete to reach billionaire status, according to financial reports.
Family at the Heart
Despite global fame and relentless competition, Ronaldo consistently emphasises the importance of family. He often shares moments with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and his five children, offering fans a glimpse into his personal life and the values that continue to keep him grounded beyond football.
