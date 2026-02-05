Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: Goals, Records, Net Worth and Life Beyond Football

Happy birthday Cristiano Ronlado.

Few athletes in world sport command global admiration like Cristiano Ronaldo. As the Portuguese icon celebrates his 41st birthday, fans reflect on a career built on historic goals, glittering trophies, and defining personal milestones that have shaped both the footballer and the man behind the legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now competing in his 40s, Ronaldo continues to defy age through elite fitness, discipline, and relentless ambition. With 2026 ahead, he remains determined to add more milestones to his career — including his long-standing dream of winning the FIFA World Cup.

A Goal Machine Across Eras

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s extraordinary goalscoring record spans generations and leagues. From Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr, he has consistently delivered at the highest level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MUST READ: Top 20 Best Football Coaches of All Time

As of February 3, 2026, Ronaldo has scored 961 career goals for club and country. He remains the only footballer to score over 100 competitive goals for four different clubs — Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and Al Nassr.

Club Goals Breakdown:

Real Madrid — 450 goals in 438 matches

Manchester United — 145 goals in 346 matches

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Nassr — 117 goals in 133 matches

Juventus — 101 goals in 134 matches

Sporting CP — 5 goals in 31 matches

International Goals:

Portugal — 143 goals in 226 appearances

Advertisement

Advertisement

Renowned for his aerial strength, powerful finishing, and remarkable longevity, Ronaldo stands among the greatest scorers in football history.

READ ALSO: African Athletes Who Will Be Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Trophy Cabinet Full of Glory

Over two decades, Ronaldo has lifted many of football’s most prestigious honours across multiple clubs and with Portugal.

Sporting CP

Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 2002

Manchester United

Premier League: 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09

FA Cup: 2003–04

Football League Cup: 2005–06, 2008–09

Advertisement

Advertisement

FA Community Shield: 2007

UEFA Champions League: 2007–08

FIFA Club World Cup: 2008

Real Madrid

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo Ballon d'Or

La Liga: 2011–12, 2016–17

Copa del Rey: 2010–11, 2013–14

Supercopa de España: 2012, 2017

UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2017

FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match (Source: Reuters)

Serie A: 2018–19, 2019–20

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coppa Italia: 2020–21

Supercoppa Italiana: 2018, 2020

READ THIS: 10 Brilliant Inventions Everybody Once Thought Would Fail

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arab Club Champions Cup: 2023

Portugal

I’m the most complete player in football history - Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA European Championship: 2016

UEFA Nations League: 2018–19, 2024–25

Individually, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards, four European Golden Boots, and multiple UEFA Player of the Year honours, cementing his place among football’s all-time greats.

Records That Redefined Greatness

Ronaldo’s career is defined by historic records and unprecedented longevity. He is the all-time top scorer in UEFA Champions League history with 140 goals, alongside 42 assists in the competition.

He also holds the record as Real Madrid’s highest goalscorer (450 goals) and Portugal’s leading scorer (143 goals). With 961 career goals, Ronaldo continues his pursuit of the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone.

Net Worth and Global Brand

Beyond football, Ronaldo has built a global commercial empire. His CR7 brand spans fashion, fragrances, hospitality, and major endorsement deals, making him one of the most marketable athletes in history.

As of October 2025, his net worth was estimated at approximately $1.4 billion, making him the first active team-sport athlete to reach billionaire status, according to financial reports.

Family at the Heart