Portia Gabor reveals how her ‘big ears’ got her TV3 job as she reflects on her life journey

Renowned Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Portia Gabor has shared a deeply personal story of how a childhood insecurity about her physical appearance unexpectedly opened the door to her media career.

In a post she made on social media on Feburary 5, 2026, she said, growing up, she was confident about her looks until a comment about her ears changed everything. The remark sparked years of teasing in school, including nicknames that targeted her ears, gradually eroding her self-confidence.

I began to feel insecure and constantly prayed to God, she recalled.

According to her, that insecurity followed her into her national service days, when an unexpected opportunity arose. Her friends named Augustina, Leo, and Jeff encouraged her to apply for a TV3 advertisement seeking aspiring news anchors and journalists.

Despite her doubts and fear of public scrutiny over her appearance, Portia submitted her application at the last minute. With her hair pulled back in a ponytail and her ears fully visible, she quickly took a photograph and submitted her application, convinced she would not be shortlisted.

However, the very next day, Portia received a phone call that would change her life. The caller introduced himself as Osei Boakye, then News Editor of TV3.

She said,

He told me my ears caught his attention. He said they looked exactly like his daughter’s ears and asked me to come to TV3 to see him.

What followed was an impromptu and informal interview at the TV3 premises. Osei Boakye reportedly showed Portia a photograph of his daughter, explaining that her ears, a feature she had tried to hide for years were the reason he called her in.

In a twist of fate, Portia was shortlisted not because of her CV or qualifications, but because of the very feature that had once made her feel inadequate.

She said:

That day, my insecurity became my security.

Reflecting on her journey, Portia encouraged young people, especially women, who struggle with physical insecurities, scars, disabilities, or even painful past experiences they wish to hide.

She encouraged that,

May your physical apperance not hinder you from achieving yourdreams. In my case, my ears landed me a job, first before my CV and competence were even considered.

You are worth more than your physical appearance. Sometimes what you are trying to cover may be the very thing that opens the door to your destiny.