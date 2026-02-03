8 Things Some Women Do After Marriage That Can Make Men Feel Unwanted
Marriage is an institution that is designed by God to be a safe haven for both men and women.A place where each other is being loved, cherished and respected. No matter how strong a man is, he has a silent cry in his heart.
It often begins with excitement, affection and shared effort. However, as life settles into routines, some behaviours quietly creep in, not out of malice, but from exhaustion, unmet expectations or unspoken frustrations.
Unfortunately, these habits can leave some men feeling emotionally sidelined, unappreciated or unwanted. Understanding these behaviours is not about blaming women, but about recognising patterns that can slowly weaken emotional connection if left unaddressed. Let's look at those habits women do after marriage that make men feel unwanted
1. Withdrawing Affection
Before marrriage, many woman shower and pamper their men with sweet words and affection. After marriage, some women become less physically affectionate, not because love has faded, but because of stress, work, or motherhood. For example, hugs, kisses or holding hands may become rare, leaving a man feeling emotionally distant and undesired.
2. Constant Criticism
When correction turns into constant fault-finding, it can wear a man down. If every effort is met with “you never do this right” or “you’re not enough”, he may stop trying altogether and feel emotionally rejected.
3. Prioritising Everyone Else First
Motherhood is beautiful but some wives sometimes forget they have their husbands. When children, work, extended family and friends often take centre stage, the man feels unwanted. Children need love and attention but you constantly makehim the last in your list, he begins to look elsewhere.
Don't completely sideline your spouse because it can create emotional loneliness. A man may feel like he only exists as a provider, not a partner. Learn to balance it and even show affection infront of your children.
4. Emotional Shutdown
Remember the late night calls, when you used to share everything with your man. When he was someone you could share your secret and little gossip with. Yes, some women stop sharing their thoughts or feelings, choosing silence over communication.
When a man no longer knows what his wife is thinking or feeling, he may feel locked out of her inner world.
5. Withholding Intimacy as Punishment
Sex is not jus a physical act for men as well; it is an expression of love, connection and acceptance. Using intimacy as a bargaining tool or punishment can be deeply damaging. It creates resentment and makes affection feel conditional rather than loving.
6. Comparing Him to Other Men
Comparison is a thief of joy. Comparisons, whether to friends, relatives or social media couples can crush self-esteem. A man who constantly feels measured against others may believe he will never be good enough.
7. Ignoring His Emotional Needs
Men also need reassurance, encouragement and emotional safety.When their struggles are dismissed with phrases like “man up” or “you’ll be fine”, they may stop opening up entirely.
8. Public Disrespect
Correcting or belittling a spouse in public, even jokingly, can be humiliating.Over time, this erodes trust and emotional closeness.
Conclusion
No one enters marriage intending to hurt their partner. Most emotional disconnection comes from unspoken needs and unresolved tension. A healthy marriage thrives on mutual respect, affection, communication and intentional effort from both partners.
Feeling wanted is not a luxury, it is a fundamental emotional need. When both partners commit to nurturing each other emotionally, marriage becomes a place of safety rather than silence.
