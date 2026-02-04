Top 20 Best Football Coaches of All Time

Top 20 Football Coaches of All Time Top 20 Football Coaches of All Time

Football history has been shaped not only by iconic players but also by visionary managers who revolutionised tactics, built dynasties, and defined generations of success. FourFourTwo’s ranking of the greatest managers of all time highlights individuals whose influence transcended trophies and reshaped the modern game.

Here is a detailed look at the top 20 coaches on the list and the legacies that earned them legendary status.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson

Widely regarded as the greatest manager in football history, Sir Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester United into a global powerhouse. Across more than two decades, he won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. His longevity, adaptability, and ability to rebuild successful squads repeatedly cemented his unparalleled legacy.

2. Rinus Michels

The Dutch pioneer of “Total Football”, Michels revolutionised tactical thinking. His work with Ajax and the Netherlands national team laid the foundation for modern positional play. Michels’ influence extended far beyond trophies, shaping football philosophy worldwide.

3. Johan Cruyff

A disciple of Michels, Cruyff blended tactical innovation with a deep commitment to attacking football. His managerial work at Barcelona redefined the club’s identity, laying the groundwork for future dominance through youth development and a possession-based philosophy.

4. Bill Shankly

The architect of Liverpool’s rise in English football, Shankly turned the club into a dominant force. Beyond trophies, he built a culture of unity between fans and players, leaving a legacy that still defines Liverpool’s ethos today.

5. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola got his point across as Manchester City closed the gap on Liverpool

One of the most influential modern managers, Guardiola’s tactical innovations have reshaped contemporary football. From Barcelona’s historic dominance to success with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, his emphasis on possession, structure, and positional intelligence has become a benchmark for elite teams.

6. Arrigo Sacchi

Sacchi transformed AC Milan into one of the most formidable teams in history through his high-pressing, zonal marking system. His approach prioritised teamwork and collective structure, influencing countless coaches who followed.

7. Matt Busby

Sir Matt Busby rebuilt Manchester United after the Munich air disaster and led the club to European Cup glory in 1968. His focus on youth development and attacking football established foundations that would later define the club’s identity.

8. Helenio Herrera

Known for popularising “catenaccio”, Herrera guided Inter Milan to domestic and European dominance in the 1960s. His tactical discipline and innovative defensive organisation reshaped Italian football strategy.

9. Ernst Happel

A versatile and successful tactician, Happel won major honours across multiple European leagues. His adaptability and success in European competitions earned him recognition as one of football’s most respected strategists.

10. Valeriy Lobanovskyi

The Ukrainian visionary introduced scientific analysis and data-driven training long before it became standard practice. His Dynamo Kyiv teams combined tactical precision with athletic excellence, influencing modern performance analytics.

11. Brian Clough

Clough’s achievements with Nottingham Forest remain among football’s greatest stories. He led the club from the English second division to back-to-back European Cup victories, showcasing exceptional man-management and tactical acumen.

12. José Mourinho

Jose Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years on two-year deal

“The Special One” is renowned for his tactical pragmatism and winning mentality. From Porto’s Champions League triumph to domestic success across multiple leagues, Mourinho’s ability to deliver immediate results defines his managerial reputation.

13. Marcello Lippi

Lippi guided Juventus to domestic and European success and led Italy to victory at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. His balanced approach combined tactical discipline with strong leadership.

14. Giovanni Trapattoni

One of Italy’s most decorated managers, Trapattoni achieved success with clubs such as Juventus and Bayern Munich. His tactical flexibility and consistency over decades earned widespread respect.

15. Vicente del Bosque

Del Bosque oversaw one of international football’s most dominant eras, leading Spain to World Cup glory in 2010 and European Championship success in 2012. His calm leadership style and emphasis on teamwork were central to Spain’s golden generation.

16. Miguel Muñoz

A legendary figure at Real Madrid, Muñoz guided the club during one of its most successful periods. His achievements included multiple European Cup victories, helping establish Real Madrid’s continental dominance.

17. Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

Renowned for his calm demeanour and tactical adaptability, Ancelotti has achieved success in multiple leagues and won numerous Champions League titles. His ability to manage elite dressing rooms has made him one of the most respected coaches in football.

18. Ottmar Hitzfeld

Hitzfeld enjoyed remarkable success in Germany and Europe, winning the Champions League with both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. His tactical discipline and ability to build cohesive teams defined his managerial career.

19. Nereo Rocco

A pioneer of defensive organisation in Italian football, Rocco helped shape tactical evolution in Serie A. His work laid the groundwork for structured defensive systems that would influence future generations.

20. Louis van Gaal

