African Athletes Who Will Be Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Africa will be represented by 15 athletes from eight nations at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which begin on 6 February in Italy. Despite limited access to snow and winter sports infrastructure across much of the continent, African athletes continue to break barriers and earn places on the global stage through determination, diaspora pathways, and international training opportunities.

This year’s participation marks a significant increase from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where only six African athletes from five countries competed.

At Milano Cortina 2026, athletes from Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Eritrea, Madagascar, Morocco, Kenya, and South Africa will take part in events ranging from Alpine skiing to skeleton.

African Representation Overview

Total athletes: 15

Participating countries: 8

Disciplines: Alpine skiing (10 athletes), cross-country skiing (3), freestyle skiing (1), skeleton (1)

Largest team: South Africa with five athletes

Single-athlete nations: Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Eritrea

Two-athlete nations: Madagascar, Morocco, Kenya

Athletes and Events

Nigeria

Samuel Ikpefan – Cross-country skiing

Nigeria’s sole representative returns to the Winter Olympics after competing in Beijing 2022. Born in the French Alps, the 33-year-old aims to improve on his previous performance in the men’s sprint free event.

Morocco

Pietro Tranchina – Alpine skiing

Competing in slalom and giant slalom, Tranchina will be one of Morocco’s key medal hopefuls on the slopes.

Abderrahim Kemmissa – Cross-country skiing

Kemmissa will participate in the men’s 10km freestyle race, representing Morocco in endurance skiing.

Guinea-Bissau

Winston Tang – Alpine skiing

The 19-year-old will make history by representing Guinea-Bissau at its first-ever Winter Olympics. Born in Utah, Tang brings a diverse background and international racing experience.

Benin

Nathan Tchibozo – Alpine skiing

The 21-year-old French-born skier will become the first athlete to represent Benin at a Winter Olympic Games, competing in both slalom and giant slalom.

Madagascar

Mialitiana Clerc – Alpine skiing

Clerc makes history as the first African woman to compete in three Winter Olympics, having debuted at age 16 in PyeongChang 2018.

Mathieu Gravier – Alpine skiing

Returning for his second Olympic appearance, Gravier will compete in the giant slalom and continue Madagascar’s growing presence in winter sports.

Eritrea

Shannon-Ogbnai Abeda – Alpine skiing

A veteran competitor, Abeda returns for his third Olympic appearance and has indicated Milano Cortina will be his final Games. He aims to surpass his 39th-place finish from Beijing 2022.

South Africa

South Africa fields the continent’s largest delegation with five debutants:

Lara Markthaler – Alpine skiing: The 18-year-old competes in women’s giant slalom and slalom.

Thomas Weir – Alpine skiing: A 17-year-old rising star in men’s slalom and giant slalom.

Matthew Smith – Cross-country skiing: Set to compete in the 10km freestyle event.

Malica Malherbe – Freestyle skiing: Will take part in the women’s dual moguls competition.

Nicole Burger – Skeleton: Competes in the high-speed sliding event, representing Africa in one of the Games’ most intense disciplines.

Kenya

Issa Laborde – Alpine skiing

The 18-year-old, born in France, will represent Kenya in Alpine skiing after competing in the Winter Youth Olympics.

Sabrina Simader – Alpine skiing

A trailblazer for Kenyan winter sports, Simader initially announced retirement but is now expected to return to Olympic competition after previously representing the country at PyeongChang 2018.

The expansion from six athletes in 2022 to fifteen in 2026 highlights the steady growth of winter sports participation across Africa. Many competitors train abroad due to limited snowfall at home, but their presence at the Olympics continues to inspire new generations.