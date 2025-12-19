Kommenda Sugar factory set to be operational by end of 2026 – Trade Minister

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has announced that the Kommenda Sugar Factory is expected to begin full operations by the end of 2026.

The Minister revealed that land has already been secured for sugarcane cultivation to support the factory’s production needs. She said the government’s priority is to ensure the project benefits from a fully functional supply chain, with particular emphasis on local raw material production.

“We have been able to acquire land for sugarcane plantation. I took the advice that you wanted us to have the full benefit of the supply chain because it readily gives jobs to farmers,” she said.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare stated that farmers in the Kommenda enclave are already experienced in sugarcane cultivation and have shown full commitment to supporting the project.

“When we went there to engage the farmers, they were ready, willing and happy. In that area, nobody needs to be taught how to grow sugarcane it is part of their livelihood,” she noted.

The Minister stressed that any investor coming on board must be prepared to invest directly into the plantation, including supporting farmers financially and providing the appropriate cane variety needed for large-scale cultivation.

It is the number one requirement for any investor who comes on board.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare assured the President that the factory will be delivered on schedule, emphasising that the establishment of plantations and backward integration systems will run simultaneously with factory preparations.

We hope to operationalise the Kommenda Sugar Factory by the end of 2026. I know my KPI with you will be the Kommenda Sugar Factory, and I don’t intend to disappoint you,” she pledged.

